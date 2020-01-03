Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: A so-so day at best. Some breaks in the rain could be extended while the sun is up.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60. Tonight: Showers. Patchy fog. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

Showers. Patchy fog. Lows: Upper 40s to mid-50s. Tomorrow: Periods of rain and showers. Highs: Mid-50s to around 60.

Periods of rain and showers. Highs: Mid-50s to around 60. Sunday: Fairly sunny. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Forecast in detail

Rain chances over the next couple of days aren’t great for outdoor plans, but neither today nor tomorrow looks like a washout. We know some of you like the rain, and with today’s rain chances mainly avoiding daytime hours, we may have a good compromise on our hands. Winter returns, gustily, late Saturday night and into Sunday. Although it’s more of the winter we’ve been seeing.

Today (Friday): While raindrops are possible, daytime hours are the best chance at staying dry — between higher chances for showers and fog early in the morning and another round of showers arriving in the late afternoon or evening. A couple peeks of sunshine are possible midday. High temperatures are in the mid-50s to near 60 if any sun breaks through. Southwest breezes around 10 mph assist in boosting temperatures (and even some slight hint of mugginess). Where temperatures end up is the main reason confidence isn’t higher. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Grab an umbrella if out for much of the night, since showers — even if quick-hitting — are likely to become more numerous and even a bit more moderate in intensity. A couple of periods of steadier rain can’t be ruled out either. Winds remain light and steady from the southwest, and some patchy fog is possible. Temperatures hover in fairly steady fashion in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers and rain may hamper outdoor plans, but a rain jacket or umbrella should suffice if darting out among errands. There should be some breaks in the rain as well, especially by afternoon. Late-afternoon high temperatures don’t climb too much but do top out in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. Southerly breezes pick up going into sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds pick up and shift from southwest to northwest, with gusts perhaps nearing 30 mph. Most rain showers should end by midnight. By dawn Sunday, temperatures bottom out in the mid- to upper 30s and skies start clearing out. Confidence: Medium-High



A foggy day of construction for the Arlington Memorial Bridge on Sunday. (Kevin Wolf/Flickr)

A look ahead

Sunday: Overall it looks sunny, but a few clouds could pop up here and there. A very quick rain-snow shower or even a pellet of frozen graupel can’t be completely ruled out. With strong northeasterly breezes gusting around 25 mph at times, ushering in this chillier air, high temperatures struggle to get into the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Skies are partly cloudy, with winds dying down. Under somewhat clear and calming conditions, we could see a wide low temperature range from the mid-20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

We remain fairly bright on Monday and Tuesday, with mid-40s to near 50 degrees for high temperatures. Tuesday has a chance of seeing a few clouds, though, with a slight shower chance, as it looks now. Winds slowly calm more and more each day, with Tuesday being the calmest. Confidence: Medium

