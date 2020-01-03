

Over the past decade, temperatures in Washington took a giant leap, with warm weather more persistent and intense than previously recorded. The 2010s featured eight of the District’s warmest 11 years, seven record warm months, and dozens of record warm days and nights — more than before.

As in many other parts of the world, the decade was a turning point in which climate change went from a future projection to something residents routinely endured.

Examining temperatures over the past decade in Washington, we see the fingerprints of climate change throughout.

So. Many. Warm. Years.

2019 was the latest year that ranked among the warmest on record in Washington. It finished third-warmest, less than a degree behind 2012, the warmest year on record. Records in Washington date back to 1872.

Since 2010, eight years have ranked among the top 11 warmest on record. Their differences from normal are shown above.

Only 2013 and 2014 failed to rank in the top 10, but both made the top 30. Every year between 2010 and 2019 was warmer than the 1981-2010 average.

Record warm months

Seven of the 12 months of the year set record high temperatures (averaged over the month) over the past decade:

February (47.7 degrees in 2017)

March (56.8 degrees in 2012)

April (63.8 degrees in 2017)

May (73.2 degrees in 2015)

June (80.6 degrees in 2010)

July (84.5 degrees in 2011)

December (51.2 degrees in 2015)

Only three months still hold records for warmth before 2000. The oldest monthly temperature record that still stands? September 1881 at 78.2 degrees. But even so, five of the 10 warmest Septembers on record have occurred since 2005.



Extreme daily temperatures

The record warm months and years in the 2010s were disproportionately powered by rising overnight temperatures. But even so, the frequency of extreme daytime heat was also exceptional over the past decade.

During the 2010s, records for warm overnight temperatures were broken or tied 112 times. In the three prior decades, such records were established on average only around 40 times.

The decade saw a remarkable spike in temperatures remaining at or above 80 degrees at night. Previously rare, they became common, occurring 34 times over the decade, compared with just 31 cases in the previous 138 years.



Every year of the decade, except 2014, had at least one instance with lows at or above 80 degrees. 2011 and 2016 both managed seven such occasions.

Meanwhile, record cold overnight temperatures occurred only twice. On Feb. 20, 2015, it hit 5 degrees during a polar vortex onslaught. On Nov. 11, 2017, it was a chilly 26 degrees.



The 48 daily record highs that occurred in the 2010s surpassed the 41 in the 1990s as the greatest number. June led the way, with nine record highs set during the decade. February, July and August tied with six each. January was the only month when no record highs were set.

The number of 90-degree days in the past decade was unprecedented. The high hit at least 90 degrees on 489 days, shooting past the old record of 405 such days in the 1990s. The 21 days at or above 100 degrees were also the most of any decade, topping 18 days during the famously hot 1930s.

The yearly average number of 90-degree days for the past decade climbed to a whopping 48.9 days, or almost two weeks more than the 1981 to 2010 average of 36 days.

Meanwhile, wintertime cold shrank. Winters over the past decade averaged 55 days with lows at or below freezing — 10 days fewer than the 2000s. However, when it came to frigid highs at or below 25 degrees, there was actually little change, and bitter blasts of cold still packed a punch.

Washington’s new climate normals will be substantially warmer

Washington’s climate “normals” are based on 30-year averages, which are updated every decade. Our current normals are based on the period 1981-2010.

But in 2021, we’ll have a new set of normals based on averages from 1991-2020, and they’ll be appreciably warmer in large part thanks to the past decade.

According to a preliminary analysis by meteorologist Jordan Gerth, who has computed averages based on the previous 29 years, the new normals will be warmer in every month except March and November. The increases in temperatures will be largest in September and December. This jibes with a summer that has seemed determined to dive into fall in recent years, as well as a slow start to winter.

Gerth’s analysis also points to an overall increase in precipitation, another expectation in a warming world as higher temperatures intensify evaporation, making more water available for downpours.