Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Much of the day may end up rain-free. Plus it’s on the warm side for January.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Passing showers. Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s.

Mostly cloudy. Passing showers. Highs: Near 60 to mid-60s. Tonight: Scattered rain or snow showers. Lows: 32-38.

Scattered rain or snow showers. Lows: 32-38. Tomorrow: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs: Upper 40s and lower 50s.

Forecast in detail

Our weather has remained changeable but generally on the mild side for going on two weeks now. That’s the story ahead. We’re still dealing with the back end of the storm system that arrived yesterday, and there’s some sun and wind for Sunday into Monday. Then another storm. No cold weather, though.

Today (Saturday): Showers are possible throughout the day. That said, I wouldn’t expect it to be too wet out there. Anything that falls is quite occasional and scattered in nature. It may be that showers tend to hold off until closer to sunset. Highs should make at least 60, and perhaps higher if warmth surges right. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: The cold front should be through the area by early evening or pretty soon thereafter. Winds are out of the northwest and increasingly gusty. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and some rain or snow showers are likely in the evening to early overnight. Lows eventually settle across the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Winds continue to howl out of the northwest, especially during the first half of the day. Morning sunshine and cold air aloft, plus winds off the warm Great Lakes, should equal some cloud cover by afternoon. We could even see an errant rain or snow shower. Highs are within a few degrees of 50. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Winds diminish a good deal and skies clear. A recipe for a seasonably chilly one with lows mainly in the 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium



A look ahead

It’s rather decent to start the workweek Monday. Skies are mostly sunny and winds are lighter than they were on Sunday. High temperatures remain above normal, mainly in the near-50 to low-50s range. Confidence: Medium

The pattern remains active, so precipitation chances are back for Tuesday. For now, this seems like mainly a chilly rain, but it’s not impossible we work in some snow and sleet, especially north and west. Keep an eye out. At this point, highs head for the mid-40s or so. Confidence: Medium

