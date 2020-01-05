

Orange sky over Auckland, New Zealand, from smoke caused by bushfires in Australia (@ZIMENAJ on Twitter/via REUTERS)

The giant plume of smoke made its way across the Tasman Sea, spawned by the rampaging Australian wildfires and borne on a quick jet of westerly winds. By Sunday afternoon, it had blotted out the sun in Auckland, New Zealand, and tinted the light an ominous rust.

It was, as one Auckland resident put it, “proper apocalyptic.”

An estimated 200 brush fires are burning in southeast Australia, and the impacts have ballooned to a global scale. Smoke pollutes the air as far away as South America, and images of residents and wildlife fleeing the blaze are rocketing across the social-media world.

New Zealand, which is just over a thousand miles away from Australia’s southeast coast, experienced its fair share of side effects last week. Bands of incoming smoke caused eerie sunsets and turned snow on its mountains coffee brown.

Auckland, which is about 1,300 miles from Sydney, was infiltrated with smoke at about 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to Weather Watch.

Smoke from the Australian bushfires seen over Whangaroa in Northland this evening (thanks ^GG) ^AD pic.twitter.com/4RK0rSTwp9 — MetService (@MetService) January 5, 2020

The New Zealand Met Service shared satellite images that showed a brown plume of smoke blowing directly into the country’s northern provinces. Forecasters expected the smoke to clear by Monday.

This satellite loop shows a significant cloud of smoke blowing over New Zealand from Australia. This has led to the widespread reports of orange skies today. Southerly winds will clear the worst of the smoke away on Monday. ^AD pic.twitter.com/H2ogCU5gBi — MetService (@MetService) January 5, 2020

As skies became clouded with smoke, social media was filled with images from residents who captured the phenomenon. Auckland police asked residents to stop calling the emergency line to report the phenomenon, Radio New Zealand reported.

These are the smokey looking clouds above Auckland. No filter. The fires are 2000kms away pic.twitter.com/b6kVPYEFmi — p_money (@p_money) January 5, 2020

Professional tennis player Michael Venus posted a photo of his practice session, the stadium backlighted by a dramatic orange haze.

The orange skies were a glaring reminder of the natural disaster that has claimed at least a dozen lives in Australia over the past week and burned an area the size of West Virginia so far this season. Conditions are particularly ripe for fires after Australia’s driest and hottest year on record; Saturday was the hottest day ever recorded in Syndey, a scorching 120 degrees, and the capital, Canberra, reached 110.

On Saturday, Australia’s government called up 3,000 army reservists to assist with evacuations.



The sky above Bethells Beach on the west coast near Auckland turns orange as smoke from the Australia wildfires arrives in New Zealand on Jan. 5. (Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald via AP)

The smoke caused air quality concerns in New Zealand. Residents reported difficulty breathing, Sky News reported. Zimena Dormer-Didovich of Auckland told the broadcaster that the incoming smoke had affected her teenager’s asthma.

“We’re so far away," she told Sky News, “Yet this smoke is so intense."



Auckland's Sky Tower. (Luke Kirkness/New Zealand Herald/AP)

