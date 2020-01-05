

Sunrise on New Year's Day from the grounds of the Washington Monument. (Erik Cox Photography via Flickr)

6/10: “Sunny and colder” is still a bit above normal, so not terrible, even if we do deal with a gusty wind.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, gusty breeze. Highs: Mid-40s.

Mostly to partly sunny, gusty breeze. Highs: Mid-40s. Tonight: Partly cloudy, light winds. Lows: Near 30 to mid-30s.

Partly cloudy, light winds. Lows: Near 30 to mid-30s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs: Near 50 to low 50s.

Forecast in detail

We’re in an active pattern and that means changeable conditions over the next several days. Sunny, gusty and colder weather today turns calmer and milder tomorrow, before a system swings through Tuesday with a chance of light snow or rain. That system quickly moves out by Tuesday night, and what comes in to take its place for Wednesday? If you guessed “sunny, gusty and colder again," you win!

Today (Sunday): Wind is the story through much of the day, with breezes from the northwest around 15-20 mph and gusts to near 30-35 mph, before diminishing late afternoon into evening. Mostly sunny skies may turn partly cloudy in the afternoon at times, with colder highs only in the mid-40s, although that’s near to above normal for early January. Wind chills remain stuck in the 30s. Confidence: High

Tonight: The winds should be much more tame this evening and overnight, becoming light from the southwest. We should see some clouds as a system swings by to the north, and can’t rule out a few evening flurries especially north of D.C. Overnight lows dip to near 30 to the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure centered to our south sends a milder breeze from the west our way. Highs should warm up to near 50 to the low 50s with mostly sunny skies, as that westerly wind breezes in at around 10 mph. There are worse ways to start off a work week! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We’re mostly clear and calm, and that should allow temperatures to fall to near or below freezing by morning. Lows settle in the upper 20s to low 30s with increasing clouds toward dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Light snow or rain may develop Tuesday morning and continue into the afternoon, as a relatively weak area of low pressure tracks just to our south and then off the coast. Temperatures are eventually headed above freezing with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s, so as of now, any snow would have a hard time sticking to pavement. But we could see a light accumulation on the grass, especially north and west of D.C., and can’t rule out more significant impacts if the precipitation were to arrive earlier and/or heavier than currently anticipated. Confidence: Low-Medium

Clearing skies move in Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s Winds then turn gusty from the northwest on Wednesday, as low pressure strengthens offshore and high pressure pushes toward us form the northwest and west. Otherwise we’re mostly to partly sunny with a stray flurry or snow shower possible, with highs only around the low 40s. Confidence: Medium

1/10 (↑): Light snow could produce a light accumulation on Tuesday, especially north and west of D.C. As of now, any accumulation looks more likely on grass than roads, but something to keep watching.

