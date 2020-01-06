

Sunrise over Potomac River near Mile 16 C&O Canal Towpath, Maryland, Sunday. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: A nice, sun-filled early winter day with a bracing but not bitter chill.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 47 to 52.

Mostly sunny. Highs: 47 to 52. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 24 to 32.

Mostly clear. Lows: 24 to 32. Tomorrow: Afternoon wet snow, possibly mixed with rain. Highs: Near 40.

Forecast in detail

We’ll have a few days early this week that feel and even look like winter with seasonably cold weather and, on Tuesday, a chance of wet snow. A light accumulation isn’t out of the question. But, unusually mild weather streams back over the region Friday through the weekend, when we’ll also have some bouts of rain.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): We get off to a chilly start with most areas near or below freezing. But sunshine helps afternoon temperatures rise well into the 40s, perhaps touching 50 in our milder spots. Winds are light from the west at around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds lead us through a cold winter’s night. Lows range from near freezing downtown to the mid-20s in our colder areas. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds rapidly increase after sunrise and light rain, and snow may develop between late morning and early afternoon. The mix of precipitation probably becomes mostly snow in the afternoon, except in our milder areas southeast of town. Midday high temperatures near 40, fall back into the low to mid-30s, assuming snow becomes steady. A coating to an inch of snow seems most likely, mostly on grassy areas, with greatest amounts in our colder areas north and west. However, if the track of the responsible disturbance shifts, a little more or less snow is possible. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Snow could linger into the early evening and, with falling temperatures, a few slick spots aren’t out of the question — especially in our colder areas. But it should exit fast enough for not much additional accumulation, exiting most locations between 5 and 7 p.m. Then skies gradually clear, with lows near 30 downtown and in the mid-20s in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday are both calm, seasonably chilly days. Both days should see highs in the low to mid-40s, and a good deal of sun. Overnight lows dip into the 20s in most spots Wednesday night under clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

The big thaw arrives Friday and it remains unseasonably mild through the weekend. During this stretch skies are mostly cloudy and a shower or two can’t be ruled out between Friday and Saturday, but the main slug of rain — which may be briefly heavy — comes through Saturday night. Highs Friday are well into the 50s and could even eclipse 65 on Saturday. It turns breezy and cooler Sunday as we dry out but it’s still milder than normal, with highs in the 50s. Lows Friday night are in the 50s and cool off until 40s late Saturday night. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (↑): Increasing chances for some wet snow Tuesday afternoon, with an inch on grassy areas within the realm of possiblities.

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.