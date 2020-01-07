

Snow accumulation forecast. Second call, issued 9:55 p.m. Monday.

* Winter weather advisory north and west of the District from noon to 7 p.m. *

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Cloudy canopy with a snowy story

Express forecast

Today: Afternoon rain-snow mix changing to snow. Highs: Near 40.

Afternoon rain-snow mix changing to snow. Highs: Near 40. Tonight: Snow exits, then partly cloudy. Lows: 25-32.

Snow exits, then partly cloudy. Lows: 25-32. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 43-47.

Forecast in detail

A fast-moving but potent weather system darts through the area this afternoon. While precipitation may initially mix with rain in some areas, it should turn to mostly wet snow by mid- to late afternoon, lasting into the very early evening. Accumulations in the city are likely limited to colder surfaces like grassy areas, but watch out for slick spots in the western to northwestern suburbs. We clear out but stay chilly through Thursday before a big warm-up this weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy this morning as temperatures move up through the 30s to around 40 by midday. Snow or a rain/snow mix should start from southwest to northeast across the area between noon and 2 p.m. A period of moderate to heavy snow could reduce driving visibility at times from 2 to 5 p.m., with accumulations of a trace to 2 inches right around the immediate city and points just to the east. Higher totals of up to 1 to 3 inches are possible from western Fairfax to upper Montgomery counties to points north and west. Afternoon temperatures slip back into the low to mid-30s with the precipitation as light winds blow mainly from the southeast at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium

Stay flexible with your commuting plans and consider leaving early, before 3 p.m., or late, after 7 p.m., to avoid the worst of the snow and possible delays. Also be aware some schools may dismiss early and/or cancel after-school activities.

Tonight: Snow ends early, with cloudy skies overnight as lows reach the mid-20s to low 30s. Watch for slick spots as previously wet or untreated areas freeze. Light winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies as highs range through the low to mid-40s. The air mass is dry and the winds pick up to deliver a wind chill that feels like the 30s at times. Winds from the west at 5 to 15 mph may gust up to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cold, with lows ranging from the upper teens in our colder areas to the mid-20s downtown. Lighter breezes from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday edges to the colder side despite sunny skies at least in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s are favored as skies turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. Thursday night runs mostly cloudy, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday features increasing clouds and warming temperatures. Highs surge into the 50s. Friday night picks up a chance for showers, with lows only in the warm low 50s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend starts on the wet side with showers Saturday as temperatures surge well into the 60s with maybe a few spots even hitting the 70s. Warm with showers at times Saturday night as lows only dip into the 50s again. Sunday sees morning to maybe midday showers, with partial clearing by afternoon and turning breezier as temperatures fall from highs in the 60s to the 40s by evening. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

7/10 (↑): Odds improve for at least an inch of snow in parts of the region, and maybe more in some spots.

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.