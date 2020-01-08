

Snow falling at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday afternoon. (David Woodruff via Twitter)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Maybe a flurry or two, but otherwise we’re left the with the less-enjoyable ingredients of winter — seasonable cold and a gusty wind.

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, becoming windy, flurries? Highs: Mid-40s.

Partly sunny, becoming windy, flurries? Highs: Mid-40s. Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: Mid-teens to mid-20s.

Mostly clear and cold. Lows: Mid-teens to mid-20s. Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny, cold. Highs: Near 40.

Forecast in detail

Did you enjoy yesterday’s brief burst of snow? It may be the last we see for a while, other than the chance of flurries today. After a couple of relatively chilly days today and tomorrow, temperatures rebound to the 50s on Friday and well into the 60s this weekend, with even 70 degrees not out of the question. Some showers should accompany the weekend warmth.

Today (Wednesday): Watch out early this morning for a few slick spots that may have developed overnight. Otherwise, we find ourselves in a channel of breezy winds blowing from the west around 15-25 mph with gusts around 30-40 mph, between high pressure to our south and yesterday’s storm system now off the New England coast. We may also see a flurry or two with morning temperatures rising through the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid-40s under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies turn mostly clear this evening and overnight as high pressure moves overhead and winds diminish. The result is one of the colder nights we’ve seen as of late, with lows in the mid- to upper teens in the colder outlying suburbs, to the low to mid-20s closer to and inside the Beltway. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A cold start leads to one of the colder days of the winter thus far, but without today’s gusty wind. Mostly sunny morning skies give way to increasing afternoon clouds, as the center of high pressure starts to shift to our east. Highs should stall near 40 with light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Not as cold as tonight, thanks to partly to mostly cloudy skies and a light wind from the south. Look for lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

As of now, I would expect a fair amount of clouds on Friday. We’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy, but with a mild breeze from the south, highs should rise into the 50s. Friday night remains mild with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Our winter warmth kicks into high gear on Saturday, with a few showers possible, as breezy winds from the south push highs all the way to the mid-60s to near 70. Showers seem likely Saturday night, maybe a rumble of thunder as well, as a cold front comes through. Saturday night lows aren’t very low at all, in the mid-50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

A few showers may linger into Sunday if the front stalls nearby. Temperatures should remain very mild, rising back into the 60s under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (↓): Nothing on the near-term horizon, other than a possible flurry or snow shower today. Weekend 60s to near 70 probably not conducive to snow.

