

Five day temperature differences from normal modeled by the American GFS between Friday and Wednesday. It shows much of the eastern U.S. averaging 10 to 20 degrees above typical values over the period. (NOAA/WeatherBell.com)

The calendar may say January, but the weather will be screaming “April!” in some East Coast cities by this weekend.

Temperatures soaring up to 30 to 40 degrees (or more) above average will bring the feel of springtime to the area ahead of a storm system approaching from the west. A brief cool-down is possible next week, but conditions seem to favor warmer-than-average conditions continuing for much of the month.

Friday

Ahead of an approaching front, southerly winds will help temperatures surge from Texas, Oklahoma and Illinois east to the Appalachians on Friday. Highs topping 60 degrees could make it all the way into southern Illinois. Oklahoma City may hit 70, more than 20 degrees above its average mid-January high of 49.

In fact, most of the South and Texas will be in the upper 60s to near 70 to round out the workweek. In eastern Texas, Louisiana and parts of Arkansas, this will come with the risk of severe thunderstorms.

But by midnight Friday, Oklahoma City — the same place that will have hosted short-sleeves-and flip-flops weather earlier in the afternoon — will crash below freezing as a strong cold front sweeps through. Lows will fall into the 20s, and by daybreak Saturday, there will be a chance of snow.

The full extent of the warmth will not yet have made it to the East Coast, where highs will mostly be in the 40s north to the 60s south.

Saturday



Temperatures modeled by the European ECMWF as a cold front progresses eastward this weekend into early next week. (ECMWF/WeatherBell.com)

Warm air will continue to press eastward.

Highs will soar to the upper 60s to near 70 in western Tennessee, western Kentucky, Alabama and Mississippi if the cold front is slow to arrive. But if it moves more hastily, slightly lower highs would be realized, with the maximum temperature occurring earlier in the day.

Temperatures will be toasty in Atlanta, too, where upper 60s are possible; the city’s average is 52 degrees. The same is true in Birmingham and Huntsville, Ala., where 53 and 50 degrees, respectively, are the typical highs this time of year.

In the Carolinas, Charlotte, Raleigh and Charleston will make a run at 70 on Saturday.

Some of the warmest air compared to normal could occur in the Mid-Atlantic, where record highs are possible if the push of southerly winds is able to dislodge lingering chilly air.



Forecast highs on Saturday from the National Weather Service. The boxed figures are predicted records. (WeatherBell.com)

Washington might climb into the mid-60s, with an outside chance at 70 degrees. Its average high is 43. Boston may score a 60 on Saturday, as well, which is crazy for a place that should be running closer to 36 degrees for the high. There’s a decent shot that its record of 62 from 1975 will be broken.

Charleston, W.Va., and Richmond are both forecast to hit 72, becoming some of the warmest spots in the eastern United States.

Temperatures overnight Saturday into early Sunday will be extraordinarily mild along the Interstate 95 corridor right before the cold front arrives.



Forecast temperatures at 1 a.m. Sunday. Some of the warmest temperatures in the eastern United States this weekend may occur overnight Saturday into Sunday. (Pivotal Weather)



This map shows the forecast difference from normal temperature as modeled by the American GFS at 1 a.m. Sunday. Some locations in West Virginia and Pennsylvania could run 40 degrees above average overnight Saturday into Sunday. (NOAA/WeatherBell.com)

Sunday

On Sunday, most of the warmth will be confined to the coastline as the cold front continues its march east. Washington is forecast to again climb into the mid- to upper 60s before rain approaches and temperatures cool. In Boston, a 60 is possible — along with a shot at a rare January thunderstorm or two. Hartford, Conn., will probably tie or eclipse its record of 60 degrees set in 2018; the records date back to 1905.

Thereafter, temperatures will return to cooler, more seasonable norms across the eastern Lower 48 for Monday and Tuesday. Additional warm episodes should occur after that before a cold pattern arrives in 10 to 14 days.