

The scene from the Silver Spring metro station on Wednesday.

Today: Sunny start, cloudy finish, mainly calm. Highs: 38-42

Mostly cloudy, light breeze. Lows: 28-34 Tomorrow: Cloudy skies, slow warm up. Highs: 50-54

Forecast in detail

Today may finally break the streak of 17 days in a row with milder-than-average temperatures. But our brief taste of winter chill is but a memory by the weekend with high back into the 60s. Hopefully, showers hold off until late Saturday and exit quickly Sunday morning to allow for rain-free outdoor activities.

Today (Thursday): A sunny and crisp morning alerts us that it is indeed January. By afternoon clouds start to increase and should keep highs from only reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast breezes are minimal. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy skies keep us blanketed and as a result temperatures don’t fall much. Lows range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Temperatures could struggle to climb very fast given the persistent cloudy conditions. Much of the day is likely to languish in the 40s but by late day should top out in the lower 50s. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Just as temperatures took forever to climb during the day they will be very slow to drop overnight. Hopefully there will be a few breaks in the clouds in the evening to see the “Wolf” full moon rise. Lows should hold in the mid-to-upper 40s as south winds start to pick up. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday remains cloudy but with stronger south winds highs should still push at least into the mid-60s (we could flirt with near 70 if more sunshine sneaks through). Showers approach from a developing strong storm in the Midwest but are likely to be spotty, light, and brief during the day. A line or two of significant showers is likely to push through overnight but, for most, amounts are likely to be a half inch or less. Overnight lows remain in the low-to-mid 50s! Confidence: Medium

Showers are likely to linger into early Sunday morning but should quickly push off to the east. Clearing skies by midday give us some welcome sun time. Highs are likely to reach the low-to-mid 60s for another springlike day. Cooler, drier air rushes in overnight. Lows fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is likely to cloud up quickly as another surge of moisture from the Gulf approaches but showers should stay south of the area. Highs climb to the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

