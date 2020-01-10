

A cloudy January morning at the Marine Corps War Memorial. (Brian Moulton/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: An okay day despite clouds. Any rain shower should be quick and light. Afternoon 50s are a slight delight?

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Slight breeze. Highs: 52-58.

Mostly cloudy. Slight breeze. Highs: 52-58. Tonight: Patchy fog. Slight shower chance. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Patchy fog. Slight shower chance. Lows: Upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow: Cloudy. Slight shower chance. Highs: 60s to around 70.

Cloudy. Slight shower chance. Highs: 60s to around 70. Sunday: Early showers then sunny. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Forecast in detail

Temperatures start a noticeable warming trend today, getting into the 50s. Saturday and Sunday could see 60s to perhaps 70 degrees, with showers and gusty storms possibly accompanying those springlike temperatures. Missing winter? Head to the slopes, where conditions are in good shape.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Despite a cool start and mostly cloudy skies, warm southerly winds near 10 mph help boost afternoon temperatures into the 50s. Mostly low to mid-50s, but a couple sunnier spots could see upper 50s, especially south of town. An early morning or late afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tonight: Evening temperatures may briefly drop back into the 40s to around 50 but then rise again toward dawn, perhaps higher than our previous daytime high temperatures! Cloudiness acts as an insulating blanket, preventing warmth from escaping the ground level. Southerly winds near 10 mph keep pumping in that mild air, too. Between clouds you may catch a quick glimpse of the “wolf” full moon. Slight shower chances and patchy fog may slowly rise with time, especially after midnight. Confidence: Medium-High.

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week …

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds continue to dominate, but we’re mild with continued southerly winds, building toward 20 mph gusts by sunset. High temperatures easily get into the 60s. Seventy degrees can’t be ruled out. Any light, brief, spotty showers try to hold off until afternoon, but a small umbrella may be a good idea during the day. Confidence: Medium-High.

Tomorrow night: Gusty wind, a couple downpours, and even a rumble of thunder are possible — and could even wake us in the predawn hours, when we have the highest chance of rain moving through. It may not amount to too much rain but it may still be noticeable with southerly winds possibly gusting over 40 mph after midnight. Temperatures remain fairly steady, in the muggy low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium.

A look ahead

Sunday: A few showers could linger into the early morning but should quickly exit to our east. After rain ends at your location, skies should clear quickly (by midday for everyone). West and southwest breezes continue to gust near 20 mph, but they aren’t ushering in cold air just yet. High temperatures continue to hover in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. “Springuary” for one last day! Confidence: Medium.

Sunday night: Northerly winds kick in overnight, steadily but lightly — as it appears now. This ushers in cooler air, with low temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s (downtown). Some clouds may return nearer dawn. Confidence: Medium.

A mix of sun and clouds Monday and Tuesday may come with a couple of rain showers. Perhaps even a period of light rain, so stay tuned as we get closer. Much of the rain could stay south of town as another possible scenario, leaving us sunnier than not. So far, high temperatures want to stay mild, in the mid-50s to near 60, but don’t be surprised at tweaks to this projection. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.