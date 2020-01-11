

Working on the roof of St. Phillips in NoMa. (C Buoscio/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Way too warm for January, but I kind of like it.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Late-day shower? Highs: Mid-60s to around 70.

Mostly cloudy. Late-day shower? Highs: Mid-60s to around 70. Tonight: Showers (a storm?) likely after midnight and toward dawn. Lows: 50s.

Showers (a storm?) likely after midnight and toward dawn. Lows: 50s. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs: Mid-60s to around 70.

Forecast in detail

Every day but one this month has been above normal when it comes to temperatures, and that’s a trend we’ll see continue into early next week. The warmth peaks this weekend when some spots even have a chance to make 70. If we do, it’s the first time in January in the city since 2017.

Today (Saturday): Clouds rule the day as a wind from the south blows warmer air into the area. We should see a few breaks, just don’t plan on much sun. Highs head at least toward the mid-60s. There’s a chance we make a run toward 70 as well. South winds blow around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. A few showers may develop by late afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Shower odds are up through the night, although the evening may remain dry. Showers and perhaps some storms become likelier in the hours after midnight and through the sunrise period. Some of these showers and storms could be intense, with heavy rain and the outside chance of isolated wind damage. Temperatures only make it to the 50s for lows. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers and storms are moving away to the east in the period after sunrise. Clouds break more and more with time, and despite a frontal passage, we should make another run well into the 60s to around 70. Gusty winds out of the west around 10 to 15 mph turn to the northwest late. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s calm and we should see quite a few stars amidst occasional clouds blowing by. Temperatures remain on the mild side, with lows ranging from the upper 30s in the cooler suburbs to the mid- or upper 40s in the city and near water. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Monday’s looking like a winner from here, other than the fact that it’s a Monday. Skies are partly cloudy and winds are light as temperatures rise to near 60 and perhaps as high as the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds are back for Tuesday. They’ll probably bring some rain along for the ride, as well. At least waves of scattered showers seem a good bet, especially during the first half of the day. With the clouds and rain around, highs are in the low-to-mid 50s or so. Confidence: Medium

