

Yesterday's sunrise in Southeast Washington. (Jim Havard via Twitter)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Doubling down on the eights this weekend, as plenty of sun and 60s make for a nice (and out-of-season) Sunday.

Express forecast

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, still warm. Highs: 63-68.

Becoming mostly sunny, still warm. Highs: 63-68. Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler. Lows: 36-42.

Partly cloudy, cooler. Lows: 36-42. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, mild. Highs: 50s.

Forecast in detail

After a volatile week filled with snow, uncharacteristic warmth and even some thunder, we end the weekend on a tranquil note, other than the early gusty breeze. Temperatures more appropriate for April linger today with increasing sun. Although we cool off just a bit tomorrow and Tuesday, we remain relatively mild through midweek, with some light showers possible Tuesday.

Today (Sunday): Any showers and rumbles of thunder are mostly east of the area by 7 a.m. or so, but winds are still breezy, around 15 to 20 mph this morning with gusts to near 30 mph. Clouds rapidly dissipate so that we’re mostly sunny by late morning into the afternoon. Winds also decline with time, settling down to around 10 to 15 mph from the northwest by this afternoon. Temperatures remain way above normal as they rise back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Under a mostly clear sky early this evening, temperatures quickly drop off into the 50s and into the 40s by late evening. Despite some clouds building in overnight, lows manage to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s, making for a much cooler time relative to recent nights. Winds turn very light, coming from the northeast around or less than 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): We’re still milder than normal for mid-January as highs aim for somewhere in the 50s. With partly sunny skies, we should get to the mid-to-upper 50s. But there’s a risk that more clouds overspread the area from the south, thanks to a stalled front near the Virginia-North Carolina border. If the cloudier outcome materializes, highs might struggle to get much past 50. Winds remain very light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Some light showers may develop after midnight as the front tries to inch northward. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy and cool, with lows dropping to near 40 across the coldest suburbs and into the mid-40s inside the District. Winds are nearly calm. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday looks to feature periodic showers, most of which should be light, as that front continues to move back to the north. Overcast skies and the occasional light rain should keep highs down a bit, around 50 to the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Much of Wednesday should be dry, although an advancing cold front may draw close enough in the evening to set off a few showers. Expect a partly sunny day and highs trending warmer again, in the upper 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium

