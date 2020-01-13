

Warm winter day in Mason Neck National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia on Sunday. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

6/10: It’s not a sunny 70 degrees like Sunday. But in mid-January, cloudy 50s aren’t bad.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 55.

Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 55. Tonight: Cloudy, chance of showers. Lows: 40 to 45.

Cloudy, chance of showers. Lows: 40 to 45. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Shower? Highs: Near 55.

Forecast in detail

For the most part, winter remains missing in action in the upcoming week. Through Thursday, every day should top 50 degrees, though we’ll have a good deal of clouds around. We will see some colder air sneak into the region by Friday, which could set the stage for a brief period of frozen precipitation late Friday night or early Saturday, before plain rain. More sustained cold air may finally arrive Sunday.

Today (Monday): It won’t be as warm as the weekend but it’s still milder than normal. Considerable cloud cover is likely due to a stalled front to our south. Highs aim for the mid-50s, but, if skies turn out mostly overcast, we may just hit the low 50s. More abundant sunshine, on the other hand, could push highs into the upper 50s. During the afternoon, there’s a slight chance of a shower, mainly southeast of Washington. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies remain cloudy and a shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially south and southeast of town. Lows range from 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A shower or two is possible, mainly in the morning and mainly south and southeast of town. Skies are cloudy, although a few breaks are possible in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies as lows settle between 40 and 45. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday is probably the mildest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs 55 to 60. Clouds increase at night, with lows in the 40s, and we can’t rule out a shower. Temperatures start to trend a little cooler on Thursday with breezy conditions and highs 50 to 55. Partly cloudy and cold Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

It’s noticeably colder on Friday, with more normal highs in the low 40s, even with a good deal of sunshine. Clouds increase Friday night when a wintry mix or rain could develop as lows fall to 30 to 35. The highest chance of frozen precipitation is in our colder north and west suburbs. On Saturday, any frozen precipitation should transition to rain in the morning, with high temperatures in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

We dry out Saturday night and Sunday, but it’s windy and cold, with lows 25 to 30 and highs 35 to 40. This could be the start of a colder stretch of weather. Confidence: Medium

1/10 (↑): Small chance of some snow or a wintry mix Friday night into early Saturday, mainly in our colder suburbs.

