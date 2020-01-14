Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Winter still in hibernation, but raindrop complication.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy with mainly morning showers. Highs: 50-55.

Mostly cloudy with mainly morning showers. Highs: 50-55. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 40-45.

Mostly cloudy. Lows: 40-45. Tomorrow: Morning sunshine. Highs: 58-65.

Forecast in detail

An active weather pattern continues for the area with some quick showers today, mild weather tomorrow, and then colder weather for the end of this week into the weekend. That colder weather boosts chances for snow, ice and/or rain Saturday, followed by a blustery Sunday.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy with morning to midday showers, especially for the southern half of the area. Skies could see a few partly sunny spots by afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid-50s. Light winds from the east and southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-40s. Light winds mainly from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies initially greet the warmest day this week as highs range from the upper 50s to potentially mid-60s, but then partly to mostly cloudy skies return later in the afternoon. Light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers late at night. Lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High



A look ahead

Thursday runs partly cloudy in the morning, but becomes mostly sunny by midday and afternoon, with highs a step cooler than Wednesday, from 50 to 55. Thursday night turns colder under mostly clear skies with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday features mostly sunny skies, but a return to more of a winter feel as highs only reach the low 40s. Increasing clouds Friday night with a chance of snow or mixed precipitation toward dawn, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Saturday starts with snow or a wintry mix, changing to mostly rain showers later in the day (but possibly staying frozen north and west of the city). Highs range from the 30s to the low 40s. Precipitation ends Saturday evening with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 20s to 30s. Mostly sunny, windy and cold Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (↑): Colder weather wedged in place Saturday morning increases odds for some snow accumulation, especially for our northern and western areas

