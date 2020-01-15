

The Georgetown waterfront on a warm winter day. (angela n./Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

7/10: It won’t be this mild for a while. Cherish widespread 50s (and a few 60s?) with some sun.

Express forecast

Today: Areas of fog early. Partly sunny, mild. Highs: 56-61.

Areas of fog early. Partly sunny, mild. Highs: 56-61. Tonight: A shower or two. Mostly cloudy, still mild. Lows: 43-47

A shower or two. Mostly cloudy, still mild. Lows: 43-47 Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler, and windy. Highs: 48-53

Forecast in detail

Let’s all try to enjoy one last day of January warmth, knowing what’s coming later this week. A cold front begins to replace the mild air tomorrow, leaving behind a cooler flow from the north and strong winds. While it turns more tranquil on Friday, some of the coldest air of the season settles in, setting the stage for potential winter weather as the weekend starts.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Fog is lingering across parts of the area this morning, but it should dissipate with time after sunrise. At least partial sunshine should be seen through much of the day, although clouds may become more visible toward late afternoon. A light southerly wind allows highs to hit the upper 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds will become more widespread this evening and a few showers may develop, especially across western parts of the area. Mostly cloudy skies and the chance of showers will keep lows very mild for the middle of winter, in the 40s. Winds shift to a westerly direction and become a bit stronger during the overnight hours, blowing at between 10 and 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Don’t let the bright skies to start the day deceive you; there will be a bite to the air as winds quickly intensify throughout the morning, reaching 20 to 25 mph from the northwest toward lunchtime. These high winds will stick with us throughout the day, as 20 to 30 mph sustained speeds and gusts of 40 to 50 mph aren’t out of the question. Despite abundant sunshine, the combination of cooler highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and these strong winds will make it feel more like 40 or even 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The gusty winds stick with us, but not to quite the extremes we will have seen earlier in the day. Expect northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Meanwhile, mostly clear skies will support lows in the 20s. Wind chills should be in the teens. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday is much calmer but also colder, as a large high pressure system engulfs the region. We should top out in the 30s area-wide with plenty of sun. Clouds slowly move in at night. Confidence: Medium-High

Wintry precipitation remains a good bet Saturday, especially early in the day and more likely across our northern and western suburbs. We may see snow in the morning, followed by a transition period to sleet and freezing rain, and then a changeover to all rain for the afternoon and evening hours. The northern and western suburbs should remain colder for longer and therefore stand a greater chance of seeing more accumulation of snow and/or ice. Highs may show a wide range from the low or mid-30s across the north and west to near 40 across the south and east. Confidence: Low

After the storm, Sunday looks to be cold and blustery as highs only reach the mid- to upper 30s despite a mostly sunny sky. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.

4/10 (↑): Northern and western parts of our area have the best shot at accumulation and slick spots Saturday, but everyone’s still in the game. Timing of onset and duration of the cold air will be critical.

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.