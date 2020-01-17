A small lake on an island that sits within the broader Taal volcano in the Philippines has completely disappeared during the past few days of eruptions, according to new satellite imagery and news reports.

Volcanic eruptions since 1800 Circles are scaled by the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI) Small Moderate Large JAPAN CHINA VIET. TAIWAN Pinatubo 1991 THAI. Taal Manila South China Sea PHILIPPINES BRUNEI MALAYSIA Krakatoa Tambora 1883 1815 Indian Ocean 1,000 MILES AUST. Volcanic eruptions since 1800 Circles are scaled by the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI) Small Moderate Large JAPAN CHINA VIET. Pacific Ocean TAIWAN Pinatubo 1991 THAI. Taal Manila 1874, 1911, 1965 South China Sea PHILIPPINES BRUNEI MALAYSIA Krakatoa 1883 Tambora 1815 Indian Ocean 1,000 MILES AUSTRALIA Volcanic eruptions since 1800 Circles are scaled by the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI) 1,000 MILES JAPAN Small Moderate Large CHINA Pacific Ocean VIET. TAIWAN Pinatubo 1991 THAI. Taal Manila 1874, 1911, 1965 South China Sea PHILIPPINES BRUNEI MALAYSIA PAPUA NEW GUINEA Krakatoa 1883 Tambora Indian Ocean 1815 AUSTRALIA JAPAN CHINA Volcanic eruptions since 1800 Circles are scaled by the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI) established by the USGS in 1982. VIET. TAIWAN Pinatubo Small Moderate Large 1991 THAI. Taal Manila 1874, 1911, 1965 South China Sea PHILIPPINES Pacific Ocean BRUNEI MALAYSIA 1,000 MILES PAPUA NEW GUINEA Krakatoa 1883 Tambora Indian Ocean 1815 AUSTRALIA

This development is a consequence of the ongoing volcanic eruption there, which has been taking place since Sunday and featured at least one episode in which ash and debris was lofted more than 30,000 feet into the air. The ash cloud that resulted produced vivid lightning as ice particles, ash and pulverized rocks slammed together and generated static charges.

Manila Manila Bay 10 MILES Laguna de Bay Naic LUZON Calamba Indang Tagaytay Ridge Taal volcano is at the juncture of two faults Balayan Lipa Lemery Balayan Bay Batangas Manila Manila Bay Laguna de Bay Naic LUZON Calamba Indang Tagaytay Ridge Mt. Makiling Taal volcano is at the juncture of two faults Balayan Lipa Lemery Rosario Balayan Bay Batangas 10 MILES Manila Manila Bay Laguna de Bay Naic LUZON Calamba Indang Tagaytay Ridge Mt. Makiling Mt. Banahaw Taal volcano is at the juncture of two faults Balayan Lipa Lemery Rosario Balayan Bay Batangas 10 MILES Manila Manila Bay Laguna de Bay Naic LUZON Calamba Indang Tagaytay Ridge Mt. Makiling Mt. Banahaw Taal volcano is at the juncture of two faults Balayan Lipa Lemery Rosario Balayan Bay Batangas 10 MILES

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the volcano remains at an Alert Level 4, which signals that a “Hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.”

The science agency noted Thursday that there were a total of 595 volcanic earthquakes between Sunday and Thursday, an indicator of the “intrusion” of molten rock, known as magma, beneath the surface of the volcano.

Taal Detail Lake March 2016 Taal Lake North VOLCANO ISLAND Taal volcano observation deck Crater Lake Vulcan Point Island— 1/4 MILE Google Earth Jan. 16, 2020 Taal Lake Approximate water level of Crater Lake before eruption Taal volcano observation deck Vulcan Point Island— Water level after eruption as detected by satellite IceEye synthetic-aperture radar image Taal Detail Lake March 2016 Taal Lake North VOLCANO ISLAND Taal volcano observation deck Crater Lake Vulcan Point Island— 1/4 MILE Google Earth Jan. 16, 2020 Taal Lake Approximate water level of Crater Lake before eruption Taal volcano observation deck Vulcan Point Island— Water level after eruption as detected by satellite IceEye synthetic-aperture radar image Taal Detail Lake March 2016 Taal Lake North VOLCANO ISLAND Taal volcano observation deck Crater Lake Vulcan Point Island— 1/4 MILE Google Earth Jan. 16, 2020 Taal Lake Approximate water level of Crater Lake before eruption Taal volcano observation deck Vulcan Point Island— Water level after eruption as detected by satellite IceEye synthetic-aperture radar image Taal Detail Lake March 2016 Jan. 16, 2020 Taal Lake Taal Lake North Approximate water level of Crater Lake before eruption VOLCANO ISLAND Taal volcano observation deck Taal volcano observation deck Crater Lake Vulcan Point Island— Vulcan Point Island— Water level after eruption as detected by satellite 1/4 MILE Google Earth IceEye synthetic-aperture radar image Taal Detail Lake March 2016 Jan. 16, 2020 Taal Lake Taal Lake North VOLCANO ISLAND Approximate water level of Crater Lake before eruption Taal volcano observation deck Taal volcano observation deck Crater Lake Vulcan Point Island— Vulcan Point Island— Water level after eruption as detected by satellite 1/4 MILE Google Earth IceEye synthetic-aperture radar image

The draining of the lake that is located within the appropriately named Volcano Island may be contributing to this seismic activity as well.

Tony Lowry, a geophysicist at Utah State University, said the water in the small lake may have drained out due to “fissures that have opened up that are permitting the water to drain out.”

He does not expect this water to affect the course of the eruption, since it’s clearly being driven from the rise of magma from below the surface, and the volatility of the eruption is occurring at a deeper depth, where the magma is meeting water.

Another possibility, Lowry says, is that the water has been blown out of that island by the eruption. ““Depending on where the eruption is coming from it may well be that a lot of that water has been blown away,” he said.

“I wouldn’t think this would add to the hazard a great deal,” he said.



Lightning strikes as a column of ash surrounds the crater of Taal volcano as it erupts Sunday. (Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Lake Taal, which surrounds Volcano Island, has a geological history similar to Crater Lake in Oregon. It consists of a large caldera, which was formed when an ancient eruption resulted in a cave-in of the ground into empty magma chambers below. As Joel Achenbach wrote Thursday, Taal has erupted more than 30 times during the course of five centuries.

An eruption about 3,500 years ago was similar in scale to the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, located nearby in the Philippines. That eruption killed hundreds and lofted so much sulfate aerosols into the stratosphere that it helped cool the global climate by about a degree Fahrenheit for more than a year. Studies have shown that even relatively small volcanic eruptions that occur in the tropics, such as Taal, can have an outsize but short-term cooling influence on the global climate.



A fisherman catches fish as the Taal volcano erupts Thursday in Talisay, located in Batangas, Philippines. (Eloisa Lopez/Reuters)

“A caldera-forming eruption simply means that when you lift the surface of the Earth and you explode the magma out from beneath the surface, then you lose the roof support, and the roof collapses down, in essentially a circular hole. The caldera is the hole left after the subsidence,” said Robert Smith, a geophysicist at the University of Utah who has long studied Yellowstone, which is another giant caldera formed after a previous major eruption.

Volcano Island’s vanishing lake was confirmed through the use of space-based synthetic-aperture radar imagery, provided by the Finnish company ICEYE. This satellite is different than most other Earth-observing satellites, in that it can see through clouds to detect land features below.

Imagery from this company showed some of the first evidence of destruction from Hurricane Dorian in the Northwest Bahamas last year, for example.

Because Volcano Island sits within the broader Lake Taal, and is located on the larger island of Luzon, the Smithsonian’s Global Volcanism Program refers to the lake on Volcano Island as “a lake on an island on a lake on an island.”

Except now it’s a former — or possibly vaporized — lake on an island on a lake on an island.

Joel Achenbach contributed to this report.

Read More

Mapping America’s wicked weather and deadly disasters

Eruption of Taal in the Philippines is a warning about global volcano hazards

Yellowstone supervolcano is a disaster waiting to happen

Scientists find missing link in Yellowstone plumbing

Volcanoes shaped New Zealand. This eruption will not be the last.