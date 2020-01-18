* Winter weather advisory north and west of the District until 7 p.m. *

Key points

Quick burst of snow from southwest to northeast between 5 and 8 a.m. Shouldn’t last more than an hour or so but quick dusting to an inch possible. Roads may turn slick.

Possible long pause in precipitation between mid-morning and early to mid-afternoon.

Precipitation redevelops during the afternoon. Mostly rain along and east of Interstate 95, with freezing rain or rain to the west and north. Untreated surfaces may be slick in colder areas.

Precipitation ends between 6 and 8 p.m.

5:20 a.m. — Burst of snow approaching from southwest, passing through region by 8 a.m.

A narrow, but locally heavy burst of snow is approaching from the southwest. It’s already passing through Fauquier County and entering Prince William County. With temperatures below freezing (generally 25 to 30 degrees), this snow may stick to roads and cause slick spots, while reducing visibility. Take it slow if driving or just wait it out. This should last an hour or less in most areas.

515a: Quick burst of snow approaching DC area. Already in Fauquier and Prince William County. Should hit Beltway around 6a. Roads may briefly turn slick. Take it easy and slow down or delay travel. Will only last an hour or so. pic.twitter.com/qHKyCzH3fW — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) January 18, 2020

This area of snow should reach the Beltway by 6 a.m. or little earlier, and exit by 7 a.m. A quick dusting or coating is most likely, with no more than an inch at most.

We should then see a long pause before the next batch of precipitation moves in this afternoon, likely freezing rain in our colder areas and rain elsewhere.

Detailed forecast (from 5 a.m.)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: It’s nice to see some snowflakes falling. That’s mainly early, though, and the rest of the day is rather icky.

Express forecast

Today: Morning snow, afternoon wintry mix. Highs: 30s to near 40.

Morning snow, afternoon wintry mix. Highs: 30s to near 40. Tonight: Wintry mix ending, clearing and breezy. Lows: 30s.

Wintry mix ending, clearing and breezy. Lows: 30s. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Near 40 to low 40s.

Forecast in detail

We’re getting into prime snow season, so it’s probably no major shock we’ve got some snow to deal with. Snow is just part of this complex system that wants to throw just about every precipitation type at us. Fortunately it’s moving fast, so it will be of limited impact most spots. Nonetheless, take it easy out there today.

Today (Saturday): Snow is in the area early this morning. It’s mainly light, but some shorter bursts of moderate or even heavy activity are possible. Given that overnight temperatures were quite cold, anything that falls sticks easily and could make for slick spots, particularly on untreated surfaces. Since it’s moving fast, it probably only amounts to a dusting to an inch most spots. Ending in our area by 10 a.m. or so, we should have a lull in precipitation into the afternoon. This should allow many spots, especially Interstate 95 and south or east, to warm above freezing. Western and northern parts of the area may stay below or near freezing for longer.



Capital Weather Gang first snowfall projection for Saturday.

As the second main round of precipitation moves in, it’s a mix of rain, sleet, and freezing rain. This probably comes mid-to-late afternoon. North and west suburbs may see a light glaze, with some spots up to about 0.10 inch of ice. Probably not enough for major issues, but certainly enough to mess with travel in spots. Highs eventually rise into the mid-30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers, some heavy, persist into the evening. To the north and west, some spots may still deal with freezing rain, especially toward northern Maryland. Precipitation should wind down by 8 p.m. or thereabouts. Temperatures don’t change a lot much of the night. They may keep warming through about midnight or so before falling back off to near where they were earlier in the day. In other words, lows are spread across the 30s. A couple more late-night snow showers are possible. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): Some clouds may linger into the morning, but probably not much longer. We end up mostly sunny by afternoon. It’s seasonably chilly as highs aim for the low 40s. Northwest winds blow around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts into the 35 mph zone. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain largely clear and winds are in no hurry to die off. Lows ranging from the upper teens to mid-20s feel a good 10 degrees colder much of the time. Those chilly gusts are out of the northwest, sustained around 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High



A snow-covered tree during a winter storm at Manassas National Battlefield Park in Virginia. (John Ernst/Flickr)

A look ahead

With Arctic high pressure dominating our pattern, it’s a cold Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Clouds should continue to be few and far between as highs rise to the mid-30s to near 40. Winds are likely still a bit feisty from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

There’s not a whole lot of change into Tuesday. It’s possible we’ll see winds come down slightly, and perhaps a few more clouds than Monday, but it’s still mostly clear. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

4/10 (→): Some locations, especially north and west, could see an inch of snow Saturday. It doesn’t last long enough for much more than that.

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.