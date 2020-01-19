

A coating of snow yesterday morning in Oakton, Va. (Kevin Ambrose via Twitter)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Brighter skies, but cold with a gusty breeze. Par for the course this time of year, even though we haven’t seen much of it this winter.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, biting breeze. Highs: Mid-30s to low 40s.

Breezy and very cold. Lows: Upper teens to low 20s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, cold. Highs: Mid-30s.

Forecast in detail

Clearing skies and cold weather surge in today on the back of a gusty breeze from the northwest. Cold seems to be the story this week with a large dome of high pressure taking over the eastern half of the nation. For us, that means a stretch with plenty of sun but rather chilly conditions, despite some gradual warming by midweek.

Today (Sunday): Maybe an early-morning flurry or snow shower. Otherwise we’re in for a chilly day, with winds picking up midmorning into the afternoon, gusting near 30 mph from the northwest. Partly to mostly sunny skies don’t do much to help temperatures, which are mainly steady in the mid-30s to low 40s, before starting to drop later in the afternoon. Wind chills spend most of the day in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: High

Tonight: Northwest winds remain on the breezy side with some gusts still up near 20-25 mph. Evening temperatures fall back into the 20s, as mostly clear skies and dry air allow overnight lows to dip into the upper teens to low 20s. Wind chills are somewhat brutal, sinking well down into the teens. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Winds continue breezy from the northwest, gusting around 25 mph at times. With highs probably stalling in the mid-30s despite mostly sunny skies, wind chills remain stuck in the 20s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Still a bit a of a breeze from the north, but winds diminish overall as temperatures plummet under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows bottom in the upper teens and low 20s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure moves in Tuesday and dominates through at least Thursday. That means plenty of sun and gradually warmer highs, starting in the chilly mid-30s Tuesday, rising to around 40 to the low 40s Wednesday, and then into the mid- to upper 40s Thursday. Overnight lows range mostly through the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↓): Plenty of cold but no storms through the workweek. Temperatures look to warm ahead of a weekend system. Bummer for snow lovers.

