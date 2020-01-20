

Forecast wind chills at 7 a.m. Monday from American (GFS) model.

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

3/10: Some days in the 30s seem fitting in late January. But could really do without the bitter wind chills.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 30 to 35.

Forecast in detail

We’re finally stringing together some seasonably cold January days, but this chilly pattern may only last through the middle of the week. By late this week, temperatures creep above normal again. That means when the next round of precipitation moves in over the weekend, it probably takes the form of rain (although wet snow is a possibility in our colder areas toward the mountains).

Today (Monday): This is likely to be among the colder days so far of this mild winter. Despite mostly sunny skies, highs are only in the low to mid-30s. Add in the wind from the northwest, gusting over 20 mph at times, and it feels like the teens and 20s much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds gradually die down but, under clear skies, temperatures tank. Lows range from the mid- to upper teens in our colder areas to the low 20s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are mostly sunny, but the day gets off to a cold start (in the teens in many areas) before temperatures rebound to the still chilly mid- to upper 30s. Winds are light from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clear, calm and cold. Lows range from 20 to 25 degrees in the city to 15 to 20 in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We’ll have a gradual warming trend Wednesday through Friday, with temperatures rising from a little below normal to a little above normal over the span. Highs on Wednesday are near 40, rising to the mid-40s Thursday, and closer to 50 on Friday. Overnight lows Wednesday and Thursday moderate with lows in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

The weekend at the moment is a challenging forecast depending on the evolution of a storm system likely passing to our south and east. Right now, it looks like mostly rain will fall. However, some wet snow could fall in the mountains and even lower elevations. The precipitation should taper off and end during the first half of Sunday. Highs both days are near 40, with lows 30 to 35. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a zero-to-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Weekend storm merits watching, but most likely too mild for snow, except in the mountains..

