

Crowds at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Monday. (Joe Flood/Joe Flood/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Sunny skies and calmer wind is a better winter friend.

Express forecast

Today: Sunny. Highs: 34 to 38.

Sunny. Highs: 34 to 38. Tonight: Clear, cold. Lows: 15 to 25.

Clear, cold. Lows: 15 to 25. Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs: 38 to 42.

Forecast in detail

A brief encounter with colder than average weather is being accompanied by dry weather and lots of sunshine. Fortunately, the strong winds that made it feel colder on Sunday and Monday are finally diminishing. Temperatures will gradually increase through the week with highs in the 40s to possibly approaching 50 by Friday. The next storm looks more wet than wintry as temperatures return to above average levels by this weekend, but we need to watch the storm track for any shifts that could introduce some wintry weather chances.

Today (Tuesday): Sunny and cold. Highs in the middle to upper 30s with light northerly breezes at five to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and cold with lows in the middle teens in the outer suburbs to middle 20s in the city as light winds come from the north at five to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies return for another consecutive day as highs reach closer to 40 degrees (closer to normal for this time of year). Light winds blow from the north at five mph or less. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies and calm winds with low temperatures ranging from near 20 in the outer suburbs to near 30 in downtown Washington. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday continues sunny skies with increasing temperatures, as highs climb into the 40s. Thursday night brings a few clouds with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Friday starts partly sunny, but then turns mostly cloudy by afternoon as a storm system approaches. Highs range from the 40s to near 50 around the area. Friday night brings a chance of rain late with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend will bring a complex storm system to the area. For now, it looks like the main storm track will keep most of the area mild enough for rain, with snow chances back toward the mountains, on Saturday into Sunday, when showers could linger. Highs both days should be in the 40s with lows Saturday night in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10: Keeping an eye out for a more wintry storm track this weekend.

