

A cloud-free sky on Monday above the Dupont Circle Metro Station. (angela n. via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Another chilly start, but sunny and slightly warmer overall with light winds.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, light winds. Highs: Low 40s.

Mostly sunny, light winds. Highs: Low 40s. Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: Upper teens to upper 20s.

Mostly clear and cold. Lows: Upper teens to upper 20s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.

Forecast in detail

After recording above-normal temperatures on 15 of the first 16 days of the month, we’ve now seen below-normal temperatures on four of the past five days. But we do see a gradual warming trend today into the weekend before what looks like a rainy Friday night into Saturday.

Today (Wednesday): High pressure directly overhead means mostly sunny skies and light winds. So despite another chilly start around 20 to the mid-20s, afternoon highs should rise a few degrees over yesterday, with most spots reaching the low 40s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies continue mostly clear, and with calm winds, temperatures plummet again. Lows range from the upper teens to low 20s in our colder suburbs, to the mid- to upper 20s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): With high pressure still in control, we should get off to a mostly sunny start but could see increasing clouds during the afternoon. A light afternoon breeze from the south keeps the modest warming trend going, with temperatures topping out in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy as our next system starts to approach from the west. With the clouds and a less-chilly air mass, temperatures don’t fall as far, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist Friday, but we should stay dry through much of the day as that next system edges closer from the west. Temperatures continue their upward trend with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

A juicy storm system moving in from west and southwest increases our rain chances by Friday evening, with rain likely Friday night into Saturday, and it could be heavy at times. The biggest question with this system is whether the rain moves out Saturday morning or lasts into the afternoon. Any snow should stay well west toward the mountains. Friday night lows fall back to near 40, with Saturday highs in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

Behind the storm, Sunday turns partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 40s to near 50, and perhaps a passing rain or snow shower. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Our Friday night into Saturday system continues to look like rain, with any snow probably well west toward the mountains.

