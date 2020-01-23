

Clear skies for Washington’s evening commute on Rock Creek Parkway last week. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Cold eases with light breezes.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny start, then increasing clouds. Highs: 42-46

Forecast in detail

The cold moderates a bit over the next three days as Arctic air continues to show little staying power this winter. A storm approaches Friday, with a period of driving rain Friday night into Saturday morning. As skies clear Saturday afternoon, we could break 50, but temperatures slip to the chillier side Sunday.

Today (Thursday): Plenty of sunshine starts the day, but high clouds filter that sun by midday, with gradually increasing clouds during the afternoon. Southeast breezes are negligible. Highs edge into the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mainly cloudy and calm conditions prevail. Lows slip to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds are plentiful. There is the chance for a few sprinkles, mainly in the afternoon, as milder and moister air moves in ahead of another Midwest storm. Light breezes pick up from the east. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The evening should still only be at risk of a sprinkle. The main area of rain, which may be heavy at times, is likely to arrive around midnight or later. Much of the area is likely to see one-half to one inch of rain by early morning. Winds become moderate from the east. Lows reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Rains should taper off fairly quickly on Saturday morning, but a few sprinkles could linger into midday. Moderate winds shift around to the west and skies clear in the afternoon, allowing highs to top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds calm overnight, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s (mid-30s downtown). Confidence: Medium

Sunday is favored to feature a good deal of sun, but cooler air has moved back, holding highs in the low-to-mid 40s. If you look hard enough to the west you may see the first sliver of the new moon at dusk with Venus floating above it. Overnight lows are mid-20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium

Skies are partly cloudy Monday, with highs still holding in the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Typical for the area, it only turns cold enough for snow once most of the moisture has departed this weekend.

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.