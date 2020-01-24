

Aquia Creek on January 23. (Rex Block/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: January grayness isn’t great, but slightly above-average temperatures are acceptable and the steadiest rain should conveniently hold off until after sunset.

Express forecast

Today: Shower or sprinkle possible. Highs: Mid-40s to low 50s.

Shower or sprinkle possible. Highs: Mid-40s to low 50s. Tonight: Steadier rain slowly arrives. Lows: Around 40, before rising.

Steadier rain slowly arrives. Lows: Around 40, before rising. Tomorrow: Rain ends, skies clear. Highs: 50 to mid-50s, before falling.

Rain ends, skies clear. Highs: 50 to mid-50s, before falling. Sunday: More sun than clouds. Breezy. Highs: 40s.

Forecast in detail

Slight rain chances during the day today really don’t require rain gear — until tonight. That’s when steadier rain moves in. It’s a breezy weekend as well, so subtract a few degrees from temperatures when planning what to wear. Wanting to use that ski gear? The regional slopes are looking good for you!

Today (Friday): Clouds dominate, although peeks of sunshine can’t be ruled out. Rain chances only slowly creep up with time, mainly as we head toward sunset and into the evening. A quick daytime sprinkle or shower is possible, especially west of town, where high temperatures may get stuck in the mid-40s. Inside the Beltway and areas south and east of town may be around 50 degrees or bit higher. Northeasterly breezes may gust above 15 mph by late afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Shower chances continue to rise. By late evening, steadier rain should arrive and it could last into the early-morning hours. A couple downpours can’t be ruled out either, along with a rumble of thunder south and east of town. Temperatures dip several degrees into the upper 30s to low 40s but may rise again before dawn. Easterly winds are noticeable around 15 mph. Before dawn, we could see the wind shift to the southeast and gust around 35 mph a couple of times. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): We awake to a bit of mugginess, fog and rain — tapering quickly to showers and sprinkles through midday. High temperatures perhaps top out by midday hours as warm as 50 degrees to mid-50s, before falling several degrees before sunset. Skies slowly clear, and moderate northwesterly winds pick up, gusting near 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Westerly winds settle toward 5 mph overnight, with upper 20s to mid-30s (downtown) for low temperatures. Dress in a few layers if staying out late. There will be a slight wind chill, and temperatures will be falling somewhat noticeably. Skies are partly cloudy. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: May be a nice day for January, actually. 40s for high temperatures in the region — coolest north and west of town, nearer 50 degrees south and east — with more sun than clouds. A few northwesterly wind gusts around 20 mph can’t be ruled out, but we should be able to tolerate average breezes staying below 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies should allow a view of a thin crescent moon and Venus just above it in the western sky. Low temperatures dip into the mid-20s to mid-30s downtown. This wide disparity in temperature range happens with breezes calming overnight, and they very well might. Confidence: Medium

Seasonable temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds can be expected Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures in the 40s look likely, assuming moderate northwesterly winds don’t attempt to usher in a greater amount of Canadian air than currently expected. Overall, though, we should stay within a few degrees of typical high temperatures for this time of year. Wind chills, yes, may stay in the 30s for most or all of the day. Small forecast tweaks are possible as we get closer. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Slightest chance we could see some flakes next Thursday-Fridayish. Nothing too exciting, as it stands now.

