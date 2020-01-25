Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Rain exits earlyish, and it’s fairly mild. I know I’ll be enjoying some of it outside!

Express forecast

Today: Rain ending. Clearing. Highs: Near 50 to the mid-50s.

Mostly clear. Lows: 32-40. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Around 50.

Forecast in detail

Considering the big batch of rain that’s just come through, the weekend ends up pretty decent on the whole. It was very well timed in respect to when we’re out and about. Plus, dry conditions have been creeping back into the region, according to the Drought Monitor, so we actually could use some of that moisture. What you see is what you’ve got when it comes to stormy weather in the forecast for the days to come.

Today (Saturday): If you’re up early, you may catch the tail end of the pounding rains of the late night. Definitely let us know of anything interesting! Rain should taper off by the 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. period or thereabouts, from west to east, although a few showers could persist through about noon. Once rain ends, we should see at least some clearing into the afternoon, and highs rising into the low and mid-50s. Breezes kick up a bit as well, to around 10 mph from the west and northwest, with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Winds become lighter as the sun sets and skies are partly to mostly clear. With somewhat drier air working into the area, temperatures are able to fall further than last night. Lows are mainly in the 30s. Downtown could snag a 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): This seems like the pick of the weekend. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, and breezes don’t detract too much from the day. High temperatures should end up within a few degrees of 50. Winds are from the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly clear as temperatures settle to the upper 20s in the colder suburbs and the mid- or upper 30s in the warm spots. Confidence: Medium-High



A plane flies high above a low cloud layer. (Kit Case/Flickr)

A look ahead

It remains rather tranquil into Monday and Tuesday. A little wave of low pressure may pass to the south, potentially increasing clouds for a time late Monday through Tuesday morning. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy and highs range from the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Some signal for one of the more interesting setups of winter Super Bowl weekend. Still waaaaay out there.

