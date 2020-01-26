

Some breaks in the clouds above the Capitol yesterday evening. (Frank Sellin via Twitter)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Drier with some sun and somewhat mild. If it ain’t gonna snow, let it stay like this!

Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny and dry. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: Low-to-mid 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, stray shower? Highs: Upper 40s to Near 50.

Forecast in detail

The weather turns more stable and seasonable in the coming week, as the atmosphere settles out some. For us that means a several-day stretch of dry conditions, with temperatures right around or slightly above average. As the weekend approaches, though, the atmosphere turns active again with some signs of storminess to come.

Today (Sunday): Partly sunny skies emerge behind yesterday’s lingering dampness. There’s no big push of cold air like we often see in the wake of a January storm system. Instead we’ll see morning temperatures rising through the 30s into the 40s, with afternoon highs in the mid-40s to near 50. Just a bit of a breeze around 10 mph from the west. Not too shabby! Confidence: High

Tonight: The moon should be dipping in and out of cloud cover this evening and overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It’s fairly tranquil, with light winds and lows dropping to the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): A quick disturbance slides by to our south on Monday, but it doesn’t have much to work with, only leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies and maybe a stray shower. Winds remain around 10 mph, from the west and northwest, with highs reaching the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies stay on the mostly cloudy side of the spectrum through much of the evening and overnight, but could start to break up toward morning. Otherwise lows range from the upper 20s to mid-30s with light winds from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure nudges toward us on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing with it partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures. But we should still manage highs both days in the mid-40s or so. Tuesday night lows dip to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Signs of storminess next weekend. But that’s way out in the forecast period, and unsure how much cold air there would be to work with.

