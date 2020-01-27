

Partly sunny skies on Arlington's Bluemont Trail on Sunday. (Tom Mockler/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: It’s chilly but the cold doesn’t have much bite. Upper 40s in late January is more than passable.

Express forecast

Today: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs: 45 to 50.

Mix of clouds and sun. Highs: 45 to 50. Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 26 to 32.

Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 26 to 32. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs: 40 to 45.

Forecast in detail

For this entire workweek, temperatures hover near normal levels with highs in the 40s while we see little or no precipitation. The big question is whether a storm visits the region this weekend and whether it’s cold enough to snow. The answer to both questions may be no, which would be yet another blow to snow lovers this winter.

Today (Monday): A weak cool front crosses through the region, but all it does is generate some clouds. We should stay dry with highs from 45 to 50, and light winds from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening become partly cloudy overnight. There is a bit of a breeze, and it turns cold as lows settle from 25 to 30 in our colder areas to near freezing downtown. Winds are from the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are mostly sunny, but it’s on the blustery side. Highs range from 40 to 45, which is very close to normal. But winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting over 20 mph at times, make it feel another 5 degrees colder. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear while winds settle down. Temperatures fall into the 20s in most areas except downtown, where it will be near 30. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Tranquil and seasonably chilly weather Wednesday through Friday. Under partly sunny skies, highs all three days are in the low to mid-40s, which is right around average. Clear to partly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday night, with lows in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium-High

The week’s biggest forecast challenge comes Friday night into Saturday, when a coastal storm may come close enough to produce some precipitation. If the storm tracks from near Cape Hatteras to just offshore the Delmarva, some wet snow would be possible. If it takes more of an inland track, mostly rain would fall perhaps after a brief period of wet snow. Or, it could head out to sea with little or no precipitation, which seems most likely at the moment. If it somehow turns out to stormy, we’d expect lows near freezing Friday night and highs holding in the 30s on Saturday. But, if the storm misses to the east, highs Saturday should reach the 40s with partial sunshine. Confidence: Low-Medium

Whatever happens with the possible storm Saturday, skies should become mostly clear Saturday night and Sunday, with lows in the 20s to near 30 and breezy highs in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Very small chance of wet snow Friday night into Saturday, but it’s more likely we miss another snow chance.

