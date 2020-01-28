Belo Horizonte, Brazil, is home to nearly 2.4 million people. The city is in the heart of its summer rainy season, during which time an average of 12.7 inches of rain falls during the month of January. But in the past 27 days, the city has been drenched by more than 32 inches of rain. This deluge has spurred deadly flooding and landslides that continue to wreak havoc.

“Between [January 23 and 26], rain in Belo Horizonte [has been] 312 millimeters,” said Amete Fernandez, a meteorologist at Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology, in an interview. That’s a staggering 12.3 inches or about a month’s worth of rain in four days.

“We had many floods. It’s terrible,” said Fernandez. “We have a big river that [flooded] last night.”

According to the Associated Press, at least 53 people have been killed and 6.7 inches fell within 24 hours alone between Thursday and Friday, breaking a record that had stood for more than a century.



Relatives and friends of Marlene do Carmo Silva and her three sons, who all died during a landslide triggered by heavy rains, attend their burials in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday. (Gustavo Andrade/AP)

Fernandez emphasized that the waterlogged soil is causing numerous fatal landslides.

Heavy rain has plagued much of Minas Gerais, the state in which Belo Horizonte is located. An unusually active summer monsoon has featured relentless deluges, which were made worse when a subtropical storm formed off the coast Thursday.

A subtropical storm has formed in the South Atlantic off the coast of Brazil and has been named #Kurumi by Brazilian meteorologists. It is expected to move away from land. pic.twitter.com/59a1fZEx4k — Met Office Storms (@metofficestorms) January 24, 2020

The storm, named Kurumi, slowly moved out to sea — but in its wake, a narrow zone where winds were converging, causing the air to rise, cool and condense into clouds and heavy showers, helped focus heavy rains repeatedly on the same area.

Such convergence zones can generate powerful thunderstorms that produce exceptional rainfall rates. Forecasters at the National Institute of Meteorology warned on Thursday that this convergence zone could trigger flooding downpours in southeastern Brazil.



Green marks a zone of convergence, with an icon for Subtropical Storm Kurumi off the coast in this Friday weather map. (Brazilian National Institute of Meteorology)

The convergence zone responsible for Belo Horizonte’s prolific rainfall and flooding will begin to weaken and drift southward through Friday, though heavy rains could target Paraguay before then.

“The convergence zone will finish between today and tomorrow,” Fernandez said. “Then, the rain [will be reduced] in these areas.”

She anticipates lesser rains to continue in the central and western portions of Minas Gerais during the coming days. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in Belo Horizonte.