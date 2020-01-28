

A mix of clouds and sun over the C&O Canal in Maryland. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

5/10: Sunshine is nice, but colder wind chill feels more like ice

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 40-46.

Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 40-46. Tonight: A few clouds. Lows: 25-33.

A few clouds. Lows: 25-33. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 40-45.

Forecast in detail

Our weather will stay mainly quiet this week with temperatures trending warmer than average along with dry conditions. Today’s breezes may be bothersome given the wind chill, but they will diminish by tonight and tomorrow. We’re still watching a weather system that passes to our south and east this weekend. It could deliver some rain/snow showers Saturday and snow showers by Saturday night, but if it trends farther offshore, we may kick off February on the drier side.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies and dry dew points, but the main issue will be the wind. Breezes blow from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph at times. Highs in the lower to middle 40s feel like the 30s at times because of the wind. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Winds settle back to 5 to 10 mph from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Light winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Just a few clouds around as lows dip into the 20s to around 30. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday and Friday should continue with the partly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 40s. Lows Thursday night will be in the 20s to around 30 again under partly cloudy skies. Clouds may start to thicken late Friday, with lows closer to 30. Confidence: High

The first days of February coming up this weekend are still a forecast challenge as we watch a low-pressure system develop and pass to our south and east. The current thinking favors some rain/snow showers starting early on a cloudy Saturday, with snow showers possible Saturday night, but not enough for any accumulation concerns.

Highs on Saturday should be in the 40s, with lows Saturday night in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Sunday should turn out partly sunny with highs in the 40s once again. Confidence: Low

1/10: Watching the weekend storm, but it may stay far to the south and east of the area.

