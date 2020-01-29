

A cold commute earlier this month. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

5/10: Wind is down a little from Tuesday, but so are temperatures.

Express forecast

Today: Partial sunshine. Highs: 43-47.

Partly clear. Lows: Mid-20s to near freezing. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow shower? Highs: Near 40 to mid-40s.

Forecast in detail

We’ve got a good deal of sunshine on the way over the next few days. With those rays comes somewhat lower temperatures than we’ve dealt with much of the month. Those readings are still not super cold, but a reminder it’s still January. Other than keeping an eye on a coastal storm this weekend, there continues to be fairly little to worry about in the near term.

Today (Wednesday): Like yesterday, sunshine should be dominant early, but we may see some clouds develop during the daytime as cold air aloft floats by. I do think we see more sun than yesterday, overall. High temperatures are mainly in the mid-40s, as winds blow from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Partly to mainly clear conditions should last into the evening, but clouds are increasing into the night. That may prevent temperatures from really falling, although mid-20s to near freezing still seems like a good bet. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Clouds are more numerous. There could even be a few showers during midday or afternoon. If there’s some intensity to them, they could fall in the form of snow or graupel (snow grains). Highs range from near 40 to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies trend clearer again, which helps temperatures settle to seasonable values. Lows range from the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

On Friday, plan on partial cloudiness ahead of a gathering storm. We should eke out some sunny spells as well. Highs are in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

The weekend remains somewhat up in the air, but it seems most likely that a storm system will pass to our south Saturday. While the main storm seems to stay offshore, the upper-level low pressure associated with it may cause some showers to break out over the area, especially in the second half of the day. Temperatures aim for the mid-40s or so. Showers that persist into the evening may turn to snow, although mild surface conditions should preclude accumulation. Confidence: Medium

By Super Bowl Sunday, storminess is racing away to our northeast. Very cold air aloft may promote a fair amount of clouds. There’ll probably be some wind as well. At least partial sun, if not better, seems a good bet. There’s not a lot of cold air around, so another mid-40s to near 50 kind of day is probable. Confidence: Medium

1/10 (→): Still monitoring the weekend storm, even though it seems like mainly a miss. Just in case.

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.