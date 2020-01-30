

Clouds and sun over Rock Creek Park in the District on Jan. 19. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Today’s wintry chill is rather unique and springlike warmth returns early next week.

Express forecast

Today: Partly cloudy, chilly. Highs: 40-44

Partly cloudy, chilly. Highs: 40-44 Tonight: A few clouds and calm. Lows: 25-31

A few clouds and calm. Lows: 25-31 Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 45-49

Forecast in detail

A seasonably cold day today before temperatures slowly rise over the weekend and take a run at the 60s early next week. A storm tracks well to our south and east over the weekend, with only a few light rain showers Friday night and Saturday but a few flakes might mix in Saturday night before we clear out.

Today (Thursday): Mostly cloudy in the morning into the afternoon but we may see breaks late in the day. Highs are mainly in the low 40s, which is close to average. This is likely as cold as it will be over the next week. Winds are very light from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered clouds and calm winds allow most areas to fall below freezing. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 20s (near 30 downtown). Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies are partly sunny most of the day but clouds are on the increase later in the afternoon. Highs climb to the mid- to upper 40s with barely a breeze. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds thicken and light showers should scatter across the region, but steadier rains stay south and east of the city. Winds are light from the east. Lows hold in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Showers remain very light and scattered on Saturday as the storm system scoots off the Carolina coast, keeping notable rain amounts far to our south and southeast. Highs are only in the low to mid-40s. Showers remain possible overnight as an upper level low passes through and, with enough cooling aloft, could produce some snow showers or a light rain-snow mix after midnight. Accumulations are not likely. Lows are mainly in the low 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Skies clear out fairly quickly Sunday as northwest winds become brisk. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows range from upper 20s in coldest suburbs to the mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Monday kicks off a few days of springtime warmth. Highs climb to the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): A few snowflakes are possible Saturday night but accumulations will be a challenge with a shortage of both moisture and cold air.

