5/10: Mid-40s to near 50 degrees is comfortably near average for January. However, noticeable clouds and a late-day sprinkle or shower means we end the workweek right on the so-so line.

Today: Increasing clouds. Late-day sprinkle? Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Increasing clouds. Late-day sprinkle? Highs: Mid-40s to near 50. Tonight: Showers, especially south and east. Lows: Mid- to upper 30s.

Showers, especially south and east. Lows: Mid- to upper 30s. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Shower chances. Highs: Mid-40s to low 50s.

Mostly cloudy. Shower chances. Highs: Mid-40s to low 50s. Sunday: More sun than clouds. Breezy. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Temperatures this weekend try to add a couple more degrees each passing day. Breezes and shower chances don’t make it a clear ride to warm 60s starting off our workweek. Still no good news for snow lovers, as any rain in the forecast may only mix with a couple snowflakes north and west. Monday’s weather is so nice it might be a play hooky day?

Today (Friday): Clouds increasingly win out as the day wears on. Outside of a stray sprinkle, we should stay dry and have worry-free commuting. Mid-40s to near 50 may be about the best we can do, but that’s still near average (and comfortable?) for January. A light southeast breeze should stay under 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies turn overcast and rain chances start to increase in the evening. Light showers, while possible overnight, become most likely around midnight and after. Nothing too heavy or long-lasting is expected. Near a quarter inch of rain is possible in the wettest spots, probably east of Interstate 95. Way north and west might not see much. Snowflakes mixing with the rain is only slightly possible. Any breezes are very light and variable in direction. Low temperatures dip into the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Most of the day should stay dry, but we can’t rule out showers, especially in the early morning and maybe again near sunset. High temperatures should get into at least the mid-40s, with low 50s possible if we stay drier, allowing for a few more peeks of sunshine. Northwesterly breezes could near 10 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A rain or snow shower is possible, but low temperatures don’t fully dip into the chilly low to mid-30s until after any precipitation moves out. Northwesterly winds around 5 mph could occasionally gust above 15 mph. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Northwesterly winds help dry us out and clear our skies. Gusts near 20 mph are possible, though, so bundle up for wind chills about 5 degrees below what the thermometer reads. Late afternoon high temperatures should reach near 50 to the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Mostly clear. A light but steady westerly breeze is possible. By just before dawn, we may get down to around 40 degrees downtown. Perhaps around 30 degrees in the coldest spots well away from the Beltway. Confidence: Medium

Above 60 degrees to perhaps mid-60s or higher is possible on Monday, thanks to a light but steady southwesterly breeze (our warm wind direction!) and mostly sunny skies. If timing remains relatively consistent as we get closer — which we’ll monitor — a few clouds are possible later in the day, ahead of showers and perhaps a brief period of rain overnight, but the daytime hours so far look dry. We’ll keep an eye on timing of this weak weather system. Confidence: Medium

Clouds dominate, with sprinkle and shower chances Tuesday. High temperatures could be held back a bit because of these conditions, perhaps upper 50s to low 60s. If more sun and less rain, well into the 60s may be the case like Monday. The potential temperature range is fairly wide, providing lower confidence in this forecast. Stay tuned as we get closer. Confidence: Low-Medium

0/10 (↓): SPI’s back in mothballs for the time being. A few flakes may mix in north and west Friday night or Saturday. But sorry, snow lovers, it’s turning warmer for a while again.

