5/10: Not a great look for the first day of February--cloudy and cool with a chance of scattered p.m. showers.

Express forecast

Today: Scattered afternoon showers possible. Highs: 40s.

Scattered afternoon showers possible. Highs: 40s. Tonight: Chance of evening showers. Lows: Mid-30s.

Chance of evening showers. Lows: Mid-30s. Tomorrow: Partly sunny, passing midday shower? Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Forecast in detail

If you were one of those hoping a new month might bring better chances for accumulating snow, well that doesn’t seem in the cards anytime soon. In fact after a cool-ish weekend with some showers possible later today, temperatures surge into the 60s to start the work week.

Today (Saturday): The morning looks mostly dry despite some areas of fog and otherwise mostly cloudy skies. But we could see some scattered rain showers this afternoon, with maybe even a bit of sleet or snow mixed in, especially north and west of D.C. Morning temperatures rise through the 30s with afternoon highs in the 40s. Winds should be light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Decent chance of some scattered rain showers this evening as well, and again they could be mixed with a bit of sleet or snow, especially north and west of D.C. Shower chances diminish overnight with lows down to the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): With a milder breeze from the west and southwest around 10 mph, we should see afternoon highs top out in the upper 40s to low 50s under partly sunny skies. Could be a passing midday shower as a weak disturbance passes by overhead. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies turn mostly clear during the evening into the overnight, with lows falling back to the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: High



A colorful D.C. sky early Thursday evening. (chasingmailboxes via Flickr)

A look ahead

Warmer air surges into the area Monday as light winds come from the southwest. We’re talking highs in the 60s with partly sunny skies, followed by a very mild Monday night with lows in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Continued mild on Tuesday with highs near or past 60. Partly to mostly cloudy skies may produce a few showers. Confidence: Low-Medium

