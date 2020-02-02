Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: It’s a mostly “super” close to the weekend, despite some clouds and maybe a midday shower, as temperatures flirt with 50 again.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, midday shower possible. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Mostly to partly cloudy, midday shower possible. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Clearing skies. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: Low-to-mid 60s.

Forecast in detail

No matter what the groundhog says this morning, we’re in for some spring-like warmth this week. Temperatures reach near 50 again today before the real warm-up arrives tomorrow, as southwesterly flow sends 60s our way. Cooler conditions could be back in the cards by later Wednesday into Thursday, with perhaps an outside shot at some snowflakes. Just temper your expectation though...

Today (Sunday): Could see a passing shower late morning into early afternoon, especially in our northern suburbs. Otherwise it’s a mostly to partly cloudy day, with a light breeze from the west-southwest helping highs back to the upper 40s to low 50s again. Should be a pleasant mid-to-late afternoon for any pregame preparations. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies should clear out quickly as higher pressure stars to build in. Lows are relatively mild, falling to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): This is why I’m an advocate for this Monday to be a national holiday. How can we be expected to sit indoors when we’re looking out windows at plenty of sun and highs surging into the low-to-mid 60s! Outrage! Oh well, take my advice and at least plan for an outdoor lunch! Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A nearby warm front means more clouds during the evening and overnight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, which also means a very mild night, with lows holding up in the 50s. A few light showers may approach from the southwest toward dawn. Confidence: Medium-High



A look ahead

Some light showers are possible early Tuesday as the warm front lingers nearby. The front should push far enough north to dry us out by midday and into the afternoon despite residual clouds. Temperatures continue rather mild with highs heading for the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly cloudy skies stick around Tuesday night with shower chances rising again toward morning as temperatures hover in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

A cold front stalls out nearby on Wednesday and that means more showers likely. It also means a tricky forecast on temperatures. If we manage to stay on the warm side of the front, then we could see temperatures near or past 60 again. However if we get caught on the colder side, then we could see temperatures fall from the 50s into the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↑): The time frame around Wednesday night into Thursday has trended colder with precipitation around. Snow, especially accumulating snow, still seems like a long shot coming off unusually mild temps. But at least it’s something to watch.

