Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60 to 65.

Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60 to 65. Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: 45 to 50.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: 45 to 50. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers possible. Highs: 55 to 60.

Forecast in detail

It’s the first full week of February, and every day of the workweek has a chance to top 50 degrees. Today, in fact, we could challenge the record-high temperature for the date of 65. Maybe Punxsutawney Phil was right about an early spring? But with the mild temperatures, we expect a lot of rain. Showers are in the forecast daily Tuesday through Friday. We could easily pick up 1½ to two inches of rain during that span.

Today (Monday): It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures near 40. By midday, we should climb well into the 50s. During the afternoon, we should at least touch 60 and, if some of the thicker cloud cover holds off, the mid-60s are possible. The record high of 65 degrees from 1927 in the District is in play. Winds are light from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies become mostly cloudy, but the clouds have a blanketing effect, and lows only sink to about 50 downtown, with mid- to upper 40s elsewhere. (These low temperatures are milder than our average highs.) A shower or sprinkle isn’t out of the question toward morning. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Temperatures remain well above normal, but considerable cloud cover means they’re not as warm as Monday. Still, highs should reach 55 to 60. A few showers are possible, but they should be pretty spotty overall and not amount to much. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cloudy skies and spotty showers remain the theme through Tuesday night. It remains rather mild for the time of year with lows 45 to 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The forecast for Wednesday is a bit tricky as a cold front will slip into the region, but how fast chillier air trickles in remains an open question. Temperatures may hold steady for much of the day, hovering in the 40s after a morning high near 50. (Temperatures may be a little warmer if the cold air is delayed or a little cooler if it comes in quickly.) Some showers are a good bet, especially in the morning. Confidence: Medium

Wednesday night through Thursday night is the soggiest period of the week. Rain, heavy at times, is likely in two big slugs, the first Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and the second Thursday night. Whereas it’s rather chilly Wednesday night when it dips into the 30s, winds from the south on Thursday should help temperatures rebound to at least 50 and possibly near 60. As the second batch of rain comes through Thursday night, temperatures dip into the 40s. Confidence: Medium



The American (GFS) model rainfall forecast through Friday.

Friday is a bit of a transition day. It starts off rainy but should start to dry out during the second half of the day as it turns windy. Highs should be around 50. Clearing skies Friday night and cooler, with lows 30 to 35. Confidence: Medium

It turns cooler and a bit more like winter over the weekend. Under partly sunny skies, highs on Saturday are in the mid- to upper 40s. We cool into the 30s Saturday night into early Sunday, when we could see a brief period of rain or wet snow. Decreasing clouds Sunday afternoon, with highs in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.