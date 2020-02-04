Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Spring preview still near current peak, but clouds may spring a leak.

Express forecast

Today: Periodic showers or light rain. Highs: Near or above 60.

Periodic showers or light rain. Highs: Near or above 60. Tonight: Shower chances. Lows: 40-45.

Shower chances. Lows: 40-45. Tomorrow: Cloudy with showers. Highs: 40-45.

Forecast in detail

Getting mucky. Yesterday’s record warmth was the pinnacle of this week’s spring preview, as clouds and rain dampen the situation today, and then temperatures cool back later tonight into tomorrow. Lots of rain targets us, including today, tomorrow, and then with some heavier stuff Wednesday night and especially Thursday night into early Friday. We should mostly dry out this weekend, but a weak weather system may deliver more precipitation late Saturday or early Sunday as temperatures shift back to colder side.

Today (Tuesday): Clouds are numerous, and showers or light rain are in parts of the region as soon as this morning. Then we see scattered showers the second half of the day as temperatures fight their way back up to warm near 60 zone. Light winds blow from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Rainfall totals should be on the lighter side, mainly around a tench of an inch or so with some higher amounts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Warm conditions with temperatures in the 50s continue this evening up until around midnight, with scattered showers late and faster falling temperatures toward dawn as lows reach the low to middle 40s. Light winds from the southwest shift to come more from the west and north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds continue, with occasional showers or light rain likely as temperatures hold mostly in the lower to middle 40s for the majority of the day. Light winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Rain persists. It may ramp up to moderate intensity later at night, especially south and east of the city as lows range across the middle to upper 30s. Confidence: Medium



A look ahead

Thursday is a very tricky day in terms of temperatures. Morning temperatures are seemingly in the 30s to 40s, but by afternoon, we could break into the 50s to maybe even the 60 or higher, depending on how much warmth can push back northward ahead of the next cold front. Cloudy skies prevail through the afternoon with scattered showers. Confidence: Low

Thursday night continues cloudy skies with very heavy rain potential toward midnight and in the early morning hours of Friday. Temperatures fall into the 50s and then 40s. Heavy downpours could deliver several inches of rain and localized urban flooding concerns. Confidence: Low-Medium

Friday should see more rain in the morning with mixed clouds in the afternoon, but turning breezier. Temperatures hold steady in the 40s or fall gradually through the day toward the 30s by evening. Friday night clears a bit with lows in the middle 20s in the outer suburbs to middle 30s in the city. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is somewhat uncertain as partly cloudy to cloudy skies return later on Saturday and temperatures reach highs in the 40s. Showers (rain or snow) are possible later Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows in the lower to middle 30s. Partial clearing by Sunday afternoon could help temperatures reach the upper 40s to maybe even 50 again. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Watching the Saturday night to early Sunday system, but odds lean toward cold rain yet again.

