4/10: A drab day with clouds, an early shower, colder temps, a bit of a raw breeze and evening rain.

Express forecast

Today: Cloudy, colder, morning showers. Temps: Near 40 to mid-40s.

Cloudy, colder, morning showers. Temps: Near 40 to mid-40s. Tonight: Periods of rain likely. Lows: 30s.

Periods of rain likely. Lows: 30s. Tomorrow: Periods of rain likely, heavy rain at night. Highs: 50s.

Forecast in detail

Our spring preview is over after two days in the 60s. Today we’re cloudy and colder with an early shower. Periods of rain become likely tonight and tomorrow, with heavy rain likely tomorrow night into Friday morning. Temperatures briefly warm later tomorrow, before cooling off again Friday into the weekend, with a little snow possible Saturday night.

Today (Wednesday): Clouds dominate as a nearby cold front squeezes out some scattered, light showers early this morning. Temperatures fall through the 40s early, before spending most of the day near 40 to the mid-40s, as a raw breeze blows from the north around 10 mph. We may end up mostly dry late morning into the afternoon, before rain chances increase again toward evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Periods of rain likely this evening and overnight. Temperatures hold fairly steady in the 30s under cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Cloudy skies again, with periods of rain likely, this time with a warm front in the vicinity. Morning temperatures rise into the 40s, before reaching the 50s during the afternoon into evening, as winds come from the south behind the warm front pushing to our north. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The core of this storm system comes through, with heavy rain likely during the evening and overnight and an inch or more of rain possible. Temperatures fall from the 50s into the 40s. Confidence: Medium



The European model shows the potential for 2 to 3 inches of rain, perhaps even a bit more in some spots, across the Washington area today through Friday morning. (StormVistaWxModels.com)

A look ahead

Rain should taper by late Friday morning, with winds then turning breezy from the west-northwest. Temperatures remain in the 40s, with mostly cloudy skies. Winds gradually diminish Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

High pressure makes a brief appearance Saturday. That should dry us out temporarily, with skies perhaps brightening a bit Saturday morning. But clouds probably increase again by afternoon as our next system approaches from the west, with afternoon highs in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

That next system is a weak one, but it could produce some light snow or rain Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, with Saturday night lows dropping to the low to mid-30s. The bulk of Sunday should be dry, mostly cloudy and cool, with highs in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

2/10 (↑): Any snow Saturday night is probably light and could mix with rain. But can’t rule out a light accumulation of snow, especially north and west of the District.

