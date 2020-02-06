* Flood watch this afternoon and tonight *

2/10: Umbrellas to the fore as rains will pour and streams will roar.

Express forecast

Today: Rain, heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs: 43-53

Rain, heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs: 43-53 Tonight: Rain gradually decreases. Rising temperatures. Lows: 43-53

Rain gradually decreases. Rising temperatures. Lows: 43-53 Tomorrow: Morning showers, then breezy and colder. Temps falling into the 40s.

Forecast in detail

Rain increases today, possibly becoming heavy at times this afternoon into tonight, while temperatures are tougher to gauge with a nearly 20-degree range of possibilities (lower 40s to lower 60s!). The risk of a few areas of flooding is greatest late this afternoon through the evening. Showers taper off tomorrow and cold, dry air surges in on Saturday with a few flakes possible that night but accumulations unlikely.

Today (Thursday): Rain is likely at times throughout the day, but the heavier and more steady rain moves in as the afternoon progresses. The heaviest downpours could lead to street and/or small-stream flooding for the evening commute, especially along and east of Interstate 95. Temperatures start the day near 40 degrees and struggle to climb because of the “wedge” of cold air trapped over the area. This should gradually erode later in the afternoon, with most areas in the upper 40s to lower 50s by evening. However, temperatures in some areas south and southeast of Washington could jump to near 60, while temperatures in areas to the north and west may struggle to exceed 40 to 45. Winds are minimal in the morning and light from the south in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium.



National Weather Service forecast rainfall through Friday night.

Tonight: The heaviest is likely through the evening and should start to become lighter and more intermittent after midnight. Much of the area should end up with total rainfall between one and three inches, with 1 to 2 inches north and west of I-95 and 2 to 3 inches south and east. Temperatures hold steady through the night in the 40s to lower 50s and may even rise some. Winds are very light from the south. Confidence: Medium.

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers linger over the area much of the morning, and an occasional downpour is still possible. By afternoon, showers taper off and clouds should begin to break up by late in the day. Winds pick up from the south and then shift to the west with gusts of 25-35 mph possible. Morning temperatures in the 50s are likely to fall through the 40s through the afternoon. Confidence: Medium.

Tomorrow night: Colder, drier air surges into the region through the night with clearing skies, which should allow a view of the full “snow moon” (false advertising this year). Winds remain brisk from the northwest through the night, and lows plummet to the mid- to upper 20s (lower 30s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High.

A look ahead

Saturday offers partly sunny skies and calming winds, but the cold air is locked in. Highs only reach the low to mid-40s. Clouds increase overnight, and a few snowflakes are possible, but accumulation is hard to imagine with this dry air in place. It may not end up precipitating at all. Lows range from mid-20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium.

Clouds break up Sunday morning, allowing a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures creep warmer with highs in the mid- to upper 40s. Clouds increase overnight, and lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium.

Monday is likely to see light showers return to the area for much of the day. For now, they look mainly light, limiting flooding concerns. Highs should warm to the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium.

1/10 (↓): As usual moisture is in short supply by the time the cold arrives Saturday night making accumulations of note unlikely, if it snows at all.

