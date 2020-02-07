Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Layers! Mild and rainy early morning, then turning colder and quite windy into the midday and afternoon. Arguably better than cloudy, cold, all-day rain? Not easy to dress for, though.

Express forecast

Today: Morning rain, then windy. Snow showers? Highs: 50s falling toward 40ish.

Morning rain, then windy. Snow showers? Highs: 50s falling toward 40ish. Tonight: Clearing, slowly calming. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s.

Clearing, slowly calming. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s. Tomorrow: Sunnier. Slight breeze. Highs: Low to mid-40s.

Sunnier. Slight breeze. Highs: Low to mid-40s. Sunday: Early sprinkle? Then sunny. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Forecast in detail

An impressive Eastern U.S. storm makes our day a bit tumultuous as we whipsaw from warm but rainy in the morning to windy and colder this afternoon. (Yes, non-accumulating snowflakes are possible in a few spots.) At least winds calm for the weekend and sunshine returns.

Today (Friday): Under cloudy skies and fairly steady waves of showers — occasionally heavy, with thunder? — morning high temperatures should climb into the low to mid-50s or so. With additional rain amounts as high as a quarter inch, total storm rainfall could range in our region from near 1 inch to perhaps 1½ inches. Steadier precipitation may develop largely north of the city into midday before moving away. It’s not impossible that a few flakes mix in with that.

Midday into the afternoon, clouds start to break and wind ramps up. A quick rain or snow shower remains possible but not too likely as the atmosphere dries out. Westerly winds could gust to 40 mph, and as winds combine with temperatures falling toward 40 degrees by sunset, wind chills dip toward the low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies clear further, and westerly winds — still gusting in the evening near 25 mph — slowly calm, especially by dawn. Dress for wind chills in the 20s, because air temperatures will continue to plummet, keeping pace with slowly slackening winds. Ultimately, near dawn, we bottom out in the mid-20s well away from the Beltway to low 30s downtown. Look for the full “snow moon” in the night sky, despite the misnomer this year. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Partly to mostly sunny skies may prove welcome news after our recent cloudiness. Westerly winds around 10 mph are most noticeable midday. Winter is back, with high temperatures struggling to make afternoon low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A slight chance (20 percent) of rain showers may develop. Perhaps even a stray snowflake? Overall, and most likely, it’s just a partly to mostly cloudy night with low temperatures again in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium



A look ahead

Sunday: Any early-morning sprinkle or snow shower clears quickly and sunshine returns for much if not all of the day. With winds turning lightly out of the south, a direction that brings mild air to the region, we should see late-afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds slowly increase, with slight (and light) rain chances by dawn. Low temperatures may actually be before midnight, in the upper 30s to low 40s, then rising perhaps 5 to 10 degrees before daybreak. We can thank steadier southerly breezes. Confidence: Medium

Light waves of rain and showers may start our workweek Monday and Tuesday. Clouds dominate again, too. Familiar weather, eh? High temperatures in the 50s are likely both days. We’ll watch this forecast to ensure rains don’t get heavier than currently forecast — no flooding concerns right now, but worth watching. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a scale of 0 to 10.

0/10 (↓): Accumulating snow chances over the next week for our region have fallen again. We’ll keep watching, eagerly, for something … anything … to resurrect our SPI.

