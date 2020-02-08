

After the morning storminess Friday, the sun came out. (Jim Havard/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Pretty standard February weather, without the snow of course.

Express forecast

Today: Increasing clouds. Isolated shower or snow shower? Highs: Mid-40s.

Increasing clouds. Isolated shower or snow shower? Highs: Mid-40s. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Evening snow shower? Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Mostly cloudy. Evening snow shower? Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Forecast in detail

We got rid of the worst of the storminess in time for the weekend. Today isn’t exactly perfect, but it’s not too bad either. Same deal tomorrow. Our active pattern of late seems ready to keep on rolling. We don’t have long without clouds and until better rain chances return.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): We should see a good deal of sun to start the day. I worry it’ll end up being that “self-defeating” kind, given cold air aloft and another disturbance passing by late in the day. We could even see a few showers of rain or snow develop in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures head mainly for the mid-40s as winds blow out of the southwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies may be cloudier than not through the evening, and we still run the risk of some conversational snowflakes. With time, clouds should want to break more as temperatures hit the upper 20s to mid-30s for lows. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Sunday): I think this is probably the pick of the weekend. We see more in the way of sunshine and somewhat higher temperatures compared with today. Highs are near 50 and winds turn to come from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds are more numerous again, and we could even see a quick shower or two. Temperatures settle to the mid-30s to near 40 for lows. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Showers are a decent bet as a frontal zone sinks into the region Monday. It may not rain a lot, but clouds should dominate. Even so, it’s mild, with temperatures in the mid-50s or so. Confidence: Medium

It’s not too different for Tuesday, as we’re still in the zone where you might tend to find some rain around. There’s some question as to whether the front stays north or sinks south. If it’s north, temperatures are again well into the 50s. If not, more like 50 or lower. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating