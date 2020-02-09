

A colorful sky at dawn yesterday over Rock Creek Park in Washington. (C on the scene via Twitter)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Mild with plenty of sun. Not what you’d expect in early February, but we might as well make the most of it.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant. Highs: Near 50.

Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant. Highs: Near 50. Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, shower or two? Lows: Near 40.

Becoming mostly cloudy, shower or two? Lows: Near 40. Tomorrow: Occasional showers. Highs: Near 50 to the low 50s.

Forecast in detail

Mild sunshine makes for a nice end to the weekend before an unsettled pattern returns for much of the workweek. Showers return tomorrow with periods of rain into midweek as a front lingers close to the area. Temperatures continue too warm for snow despite plentiful precipitation.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Looks like a fairly nice one to be out and about, with high pressure providing mostly sunny skies until some mid- and high-level clouds stream in later in the afternoon. Expect morning temperatures rising through the 30s into the 40s, with mild afternoon highs near 50. Winds are light and variable in direction this morning, then from the south around 5-10 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy during the evening and overnight with a shower or two possible as our next system approaches. Winds continue from the south around 10 mph with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): The break from the rain was nice while it lasted, but it’s back tomorrow. A cold front draped across the area brings occasional showers. Clouds dominate throughout the day with highs near 50 to the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The rain is likely to become steadier and heavier during the evening and overnight as a little wave develops along the front. Clouds remain a constant as well with temperatures hovering in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Rain chances remain in the forecast Tuesday with the frontal boundary still nearby. Forecast confidence is on the low side given the uncertain position of the front, but one possible scenario is a rainier morning followed by a drier afternoon. Highs range anywhere from the upper 40s to mid-50s depending on the location of the front. The clouds may break up a bit Tuesday night with drier air trying to push in from the northwest and lows in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Wednesday may start briefly with partly sunny skies, but then clouds increase again as another system starts to head our way from the southwest. Highs should reach the mid- to upper 40s with a chance of showers by the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Low-Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.