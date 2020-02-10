Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Gray and damp. Temperatures up to about 50 aren’t bad, but there are better ways to start the week.

Express forecast

Today: Occasional showers. Highs: Near 50.

Rain at times. Lows: 45 to 50. Tomorrow: Rain early, then mostly cloudy. Highs: 55 to 60.

Forecast in detail

Most days last week were milder than normal, and it rained several times. Get ready for a repeat. Rain is in the forecast daily through Thursday with temperatures leaning above average (while jumping around a bit). However, a strong cold front slicing through the region on Thursday will leave behind a winterlike chill on Friday and Saturday, before temperatures start to moderate again by Sunday.

Where’s the snow???

Today (Monday): Cloudy skies and occasional showers. It’s not a washout, and rain shouldn’t be terribly heavy, but between 0.1 and 0.25 inches is possible. High temperatures are near 50, with a breeze from the southwest around 10 mph, gusting 15 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Periods of rain are likely, but it’s not that cold. Overnight temperatures hold steady between 45 and 50, with a gentle breeze from the southwest. An additional 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain is possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some lingering morning showers are possible, but much of the day may end up dry. We might even see some peeks of sun in the afternoon with mild high temperatures between 55 and 60. Light and variable winds in the morning come out of the northwest in the afternoon around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies emerging after midnight. It’s colder, with lows 30 to 35 in our colder areas and 35 to 40 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High



Rain in Arlington on Friday morning. (Dennis Dimick/Flickr)

A look ahead

Wednesday morning may start off clear and dry, but clouds rapidly increase with rain developing between the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the mid-40s. Rain could fall heavily Wednesday night with steady or even slowly rising temperatures. Confidence: Medium

Showers may linger Thursday morning, before we dry out with partly to mostly sunny and breezy conditions. A cold front is pushing through, but there’s a delay before the chillier air arrives, so temperatures may pop up to near 60 before dropping off sharply later in the day or at night. Turning much colder Thursday night with lows in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium



Rainfall forecast through Thursday from the National Weather Service.

A taste of winter Friday and Saturday, but nothing too extreme. Partly to mostly sunny skies both days with highs from 35 to 40. Lows dip into the 20s both Friday and Saturday night in most spots. Confidence: Medium

Temperatures turn a little milder on Sunday, with seasonable highs of 45 to 50. Clouds should increase, and there’s a growing chance of rain showers between the afternoon and evening. Confidence: Medium

