

A person walking with an umbrella is reflected on rain drops on a car window along Main Street in Annapolis on Monday. (Julio Cortez/AP)

5/10: Still wet, so keep that umbrella handy to avoid regret.

Express forecast

Today: Morning rain, afternoon clouds mixed with sun. Highs: 55-60.

Morning rain, afternoon clouds mixed with sun. Highs: 55-60. Tonight: Some clearing, colder. Lows: 34-40.

Some clearing, colder. Lows: 34-40. Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy with p.m. showers. Highs: 43-48.

Forecast in detail

Our muddy late-winter weather keeps coming, with more rain this morning, a brief break later today into early tomorrow, and then another round of rain later tomorrow into Thursday. Temperatures are on a roller coaster with unseasonable warmth today, colder conditions tonight and tomorrow, then another big burst of warmth on Thursday. Looking ahead to the weekend, a very chilly Friday and Saturday characterize our early holiday weekend, when we might get a break between weather systems.

Today (Tuesday): Morning showers will end around midday, with some breaks in the cloud cover later this afternoon as temperatures climb into the middle 50s to near 60. Winds will be from the west and northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Morning rain could add up to another tenth- to quarter-inch. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It will turn colder with clearing skies, as lows settle in the middle 30s in the outer suburbs and near 40 in the city. Winds will continue from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly cloudy in the morning but turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon with showers by late afternoon or evening. Highs will reach the middle 40s, and winds will shift to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: More rain, which could be moderate to heavy at times, with temperatures mostly steady or rising overnight in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday features more rain as a cold front approaches. Temperatures are anticipated to surge into the low to middle 60s (with an outside chance of hitting 70) before the cold front sweeps through the area by the evening. Temperatures then will fall sharply Thursday evening into the overnight, with lows in the 20s to around 30 by Friday morning. Confidence: Medium

Friday looks to be one of the coldest days we’ve seen in a while, with highs only reaching the 30s under partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Wind-chill temperatures will hover in the 20s. Friday night will be mostly clear and cold as lows dip into the teens to low 20s. Confidence: Medium

For the holiday weekend, Saturday looks mostly sunny and cold, with highs in the 30s. It’ll feel a bit milder, though, as winds slacken. Sunday will start sunny but turn cloudy by afternoon with a chance of showers, as highs reach the middle to upper 40s.

Monday (Presidents’ Day) should be even warmer with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.