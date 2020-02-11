

Waves crash over the harbor wall by a lighthouse as Storm Ciara hits Newhaven, on England’s southern coast, on Sunday. (Matt Dunham/AP)

The North Atlantic is stuck on its maximum tempest setting, sparking one rapidly intensifying low pressure area after another. These storms then barrel east-northeastward toward Greenland and Iceland, with tentacles of deadly wind, downpours and snow extending down into continental Europe.

One such storm, which the U.K. Met Office named Storm Ciara, struck this past weekend, flooding homes, shutting schools and severing power as it battered Europe and Britain with wind speeds of nearly 100 mph.

Now, the office is warning that Storm Dennis is on the way late in the week, advising residents to brace for “very strong winds,” along with the likelihood of snow and heavy rainfall into the weekend. A yellow warning is in place for the entirety of the U.K. on Saturday, meaning disruption is likely — along with heavy rain across parts of the United Kingdom. Winds are forecast to gust past 50 to 60 mph in many areas, the Met Office said.

[Arctic weather pattern shatters record as it fends off winter weather in much of U.S., Europe]

Nicknamed “Dennis the Menace” by social media users, the storm is expected to be fierce but is not predicted to cause as much destruction as Ciara — which claimed seven lives across Europe, according to the BBC. In southern England, a 58-year-old man died after a falling tree struck his vehicle as he was driving in Hampshire on Sunday. Two others in Germany and Slovenia were also killed in their cars.

These two storms are part of a broader weather pattern featuring an ultra-intense jet stream blowing almost straight west-to-east across the North Atlantic at speeds upward of 200 mph. The powerhouse jet stream — a highway of air around 30,000 feet above the surface that helps steer storm systems — is the result of strong air pressure differences between Arctic low pressure and high pressure areas to the south. It is helping to invigorate storm systems as they move off the coast of the United States and into the North Atlantic.

This howling jet stream helped a British Airways Boeing 747-400 achieve an unofficial record time between New York’s JFK International Airport and London Heathrow on Saturday night, flying the route in just four hours and 56 minutes.

During the next seven days, computer models are showing the rapid development of a low pressure zone that could have a minimum central air pressure of at least four standard deviations below average for this time of year. That’s no small feat for the typically stormy month of February in the North Atlantic.

The American and European forecast models both show the same scenario, with a complex storm system swirling just south of Iceland on Saturday that could have an air pressure reading more typically seen in a Category 5 hurricane. (In general, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.) The storm will intensify rapidly, too, with its pressure reading plummeting by more than 24 millibars in 24 hours, qualifying as a weather “bomb” or “bomb cyclone.”

This setup will help to swipe the U.K. with damaging winds, heavy surf and periods of rain and snow. It could also cause a widespread area of high offshore waves, with maximum wave heights of 40 to 100 feet off the coasts of Ireland and Iceland by next weekend.



Projected significant wave heights across the Atlantic into the weekend, showing the widespread development of 50-foot-plus waves in the northeastern North Atlantic. (WeatherBell)

The National Weather Service’s Ocean Prediction Center described the threat this way in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon: “Forecast charts show a very active N Atlantic low track producing multiple rounds of hazardous marine conditions including widespread hurricane force winds & phenomenal seas.” The forecast center, which warns ships of dangerous conditions, said wave heights could exceed 45 feet.

There’s nothing unusual about intense winter storms forming in the North Atlantic at this time of year. However, what’s especially noteworthy about this weather pattern is the frequency and intensity of the storms spawned in the North Atlantic. Very few of these storms have their minimum central air pressure drop to 930 millibars or lower. The storm east of Greenland (which helped propel Ciara into Europe) this past weekend accomplished this feat, and so could the tempest southwest of Iceland less than a week later.

“Sequences of storms are frequently what happens when you have a strong zonal jet,” said meteorologist Ryan Maue via Twitter message, referring to a jet stream that is blowing more or less straight across the ocean basin. Maue has studied the process of rapid intensification in nontropical storms.

He said there may be “only a few similar cases in the satellite era” with a low pressure area having an air pressure reading as low as 928 millibars, as the European model projects on Friday into Saturday (the Ocean Prediction Center forecasts an even stronger low, 924 millibars).



European model projection for Saturday showing two intense low pressure areas swirling south of Iceland. (Weatherbell)

A search of a weather database turned up just 10 other nontropical storms in the North Atlantic that had sub-930 millibar pressure readings since the start of the database in 1979, Maue found.

The strong jet stream is characteristic of periods when a weather pattern above the North Atlantic, known as the Arctic Oscillation (AO), is in a so-called positive state, with low pressure predominating near Greenland and a ridge of high pressure in the northeastern Atlantic. On Monday, the AO set a daily record for its most positive reading since such record-keeping began.

In addition to the deaths from Ciara, these storm systems can have a wide range of impacts. Last month, for example, Newfoundland and Labrador were buried by one of their worst blizzards on record when a storm underwent rapid intensification and piled snow up to the second to third stories of buildings in downtown St. John’s.

Then came this past week, when at least two extremely powerful storms interacted amid the intense jet stream winds. Although it proved to be disruptive, Storm Ciara was actually the weaker of these Atlantic storms.

Correction: This story was updated to indicate that St. John’s, Newfoundland was hardest hit by a January blizzard rather than Halifax, Nova Scotia as originally written.