

Scooting along wet roads in the District. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Much of the day is dry despite plenty of clouds, even feeling a touch mild by midafternoon, but rain chances return heading into the evening.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, late-day showers. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some evening showers, . Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Mostly cloudy, some evening showers, . Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow: Gusty morning showers, turning mild. Highs: Near or past 60.

Forecast in detail

We get a bit of a break today, but this slog of a week continues with more showers by this evening and again tomorrow. Temperatures cool off some today and warm up again tomorrow, before a mostly dry and very chilly Friday and Saturday with highs only in the 30s, feeling more like the 20s on Friday with gusty winds. Sunday and Monday should finish the holiday weekend on a milder note.

Today (Wednesday): High pressure takes over briefly today, providing partly to mostly cloudy skies and light winds as our next system slowly approaches from the southwest. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s should reach afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, with showers possible after 5 p.m. or so. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Some showers are likely this evening with a warm front draped overhead. Should dry out for a time overnight as that warm front lifts to our north, but shower chances increase again toward morning as a cold front closes in from the west. Temperatures are fairly steady in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): More showers are likely during the morning, with some gusty winds possible as well. Afternoon winds from the southwest and west push temperatures through the 50s to near or past 60 despite mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly to partly cloudy as colder air rushes in on a gusty breeze from the west-northwest. Overnight lows bottom out in the 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Winter strikes back on Friday with gusty winds from the northwest, temperatures stuck in the 30s, and wind chills in the 20s. Can’t rule out a snow shower or flurry as well. Winds gradually diminish Friday night, but you’ll still want to bundle up for that Valentine’s dinner, with temperatures on their way down toward frigid overnight lows in the midteens to mid-20s. Confidence: High

High pressure is in control through much of the holiday weekend, bringing dry conditions and eventually a warming trend. Saturday remains quite chilly with highs only in the 30s, but with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Sunday and Presidents’ Day look to be partly sunny and warmer as highs head for near 50, with a slight chance of a Sunday shower. Confidence: Medium-High

