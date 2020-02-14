

The Mall on Feb. 8. (angela n./Flickr)

4/10: 🥶We haven’t seen much winter this winter, so we’re not used to wind🌬chills in the 20s and perhaps an afternoon conversational snow🌨shower? Morning☀️is welcome!

Express forecast

Today: Morning sun, afternoon snow shower? Windy. Highs: Mid-30s to near 40.

Forecast in detail

We’ve got about 48 hours of pure winter ahead and perhaps our coldest air of the season, with some snow showers possible this afternoon. This is mostly conversational, if anything. But in a winter like this, it still matters. Tomorrow proves less biting, with more sun and fewer gusts. Sunday into Presidents’ Day, 50 degrees is back in the forecast.

Today (Friday): It’s sunny in the morning, but we could see some afternoon cloudiness and snow showers as a Valentine’s Day gift. The highest chance for brief snow showers are midday afternoon, as an atmospheric disturbance passes. Early afternoon high temperatures may struggle with strong northwesterly winds gusting near 30 mph, but we should still eke out mid-30s to near 40 degrees. Wind chills run about 10 degrees cooler than air temperatures. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Northerly winds slowly calm and skies clear. This calmer, clearer combination actually allows temperatures to drop faster. It may end up being our coldest air of the winter, so do use all the layers you have. Temperatures, even downtown, could bottom out around 20 degrees or in the low 20s. Around 10 degrees is possible in coldest spots, well away from the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine should win out, at least until late day. High temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s are getting a small boost from afternoon southerly breezes near 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies are the rule, along with southerly breezes around 5 mph. These conditions help temperatures stay a bit higher than tonight, mainly in the mid-20s to low 30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Cloud levels are the biggest question mark. Let’s call it partly sunny with high temperatures generally in the upper 40s to low 50s. It’s possible, with very cloudy skies, that we could only reach the mid-40s but not expected for now. Conversely, sunny skies with few clouds could get us to the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: A slight uptick in cloud cover is possible, along with a quick shower. More likely just a couple of sprinkles pepper our region. It may not prove worth taking any rain gear out with you, but we’ll watch it. Low temperatures should bottom out in the 30s. If there are any very light breezes, they’ll likely blow from the northwest. Confidence: Medium

We’ve got partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions for Presidents’ Day (Monday). Despite a few occasional clouds, temperatures should still get to the 50-degree mark, and perhaps as warm as the mid-50s. Easterly-northeasterly breezes should stay light. Confidence: Medium

Skies turn cloudier, with perhaps some rain chances on Tuesday. High rain chances arrive by late afternoon, if not before. Timing and rain amounts are still a bit up in the air this far out, so stay tuned. With noticeable southwesterly breezes helping to pump in mild, somewhat moist air, high temperatures may easily hit 60 degrees or up to the mid-60s. Confidence: Low-Medium