

Sunny skies grace Rock Creek Park last weekend. (Jeanne McVey/Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: I’m going to go with, “Winter should feel like winter sometimes.” Better than yesterday.

Express forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 30s to around 40.

Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 30s to around 40. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s.

Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s. Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Highs: Near 50.

Forecast in detail

It’s been a wet and stormy start to February. A break in the rain that began yesterday mostly continues through the holiday weekend. As temperatures edge upward, our skies do fill with more clouds, but we’re used to that these days.

Today (Saturday): It’s been so warm this winter that any cold is a bit of a shock. That said, with much lighter wind than yesterday and lots of sun, things could be much worse. High temperatures end up pretty close to 40, but perhaps favoring the 30s side of that mark. Winds turn to come from the south with time. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear conditions prevail through the evening and into the night. The Arctic air mass is loosening its grip, so lows are up a good deal compared to last night, or mainly in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): We should wake up to at least partial sunshine. With time, clouds fill the sky more and more. We’re into a warmer southerly flow at this point, with highs around 50 in most spots. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds are numerous. There could be a passing shower, but for now that seems to favor west and north of the immediate area. Lows range from the mid-30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Skies may try to stay rather cloudy into Monday for Presidents’ Day. The odds of rain are pretty low, so weather worries remain minimal. Temperatures continue their moderating trend, with afternoon numbers in the low- to mid 50s. Confidence: Medium

The next cold front nears the region Tuesday. Out ahead of it, temperatures spike further. Highs are near or even above 60 once again. Seesaw weather means spring must be nearby. Some showers are possible in the afternoon through evening as that front nears and passes. Confidence: Low-Medium