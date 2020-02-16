

Clouding up over the Potomac River on Thursday near Rosslyn. (C JRCook via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Some clouds and can’t rule out a brief shower, but the main story is the return of milder air by afternoon.

Express forecast

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, shower? Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy, shower? Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight: Slight chance of evening shower. Lows: 30s to near 40.

Slight chance of evening shower. Lows: 30s to near 40. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 50 to mid-50s.

Forecast in detail

Our occasional bursts of winter chill continue to be fleeting as we head right back to above-normal temperatures today. This latest warming trend could peak near 60 on Tuesday when some showers may come through with a cold front. That front also sends midweek temperatures back to near or a bit below normal on the back of a pesky breeze.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): A light wind from the south eases away the chill after only a brief stay. After a lingering morning chill with temperatures rising into and through the 30s, afternoon highs recover nicely to the upper 40s to low 50s despite partly to mostly cloudy skies. Can’t rule a brief morning or midday shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Still a slight chance of an evening shower. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy with light winds, shifting to a more northerly direction overnight, and temperatures falling to the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Presidents’ Day): Partly sunny skies should prevail for the holiday, making for a fairly pleasant day to be out and about if you can. Highs climb to near 50 to the mid-50s with light winds generally from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies cloud up again as our next system starts to close in from the west. A few showers could move into western and northwestern areas overnight, as temperatures dip to the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

A cold front approaches on Tuesday, but before it gets here southerly flow should add some additional warmth. A few light showers are possible early, but the better chance of more numerous showers should hold off until the afternoon into evening as the front passes through. Temperatures rise into the 50s and could near 60 even with plenty of clouds. Shower chances diminish later Tuesday night as temperatures drop back through the 40s. Confidence: Medium

We should see at least partly sunny skies Wednesday as winds from the northwest turn breezy behind the front. The influx of cooler air holds temperatures fairly steady, hovering in the mid-40s for much of the day. Confidence: Medium

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.