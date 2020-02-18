

A great blue heron at Patuxent River Park. (Miki Jourdan/Flickr)

4/10: Less sun and some showers spurn our return to work

Express forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy, evening showers. Highs: 49-54.

Mostly cloudy, evening showers. Highs: 49-54. Tonight: Evening showers. Lows: 37-42.

Evening showers. Lows: 37-42. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-50.

Forecast in detail

An approaching cold front brings cloud cover to our region today and tonight, with showers popping up late this afternoon through the evening hours. We start to clear out tomorrow with slightly cooler conditions, but noticeably colder weather arrives Thursday and Friday before exiting just in time for the weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy skies greet us this morning, but rain showers should mostly hold off until the latter half of the afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures only slowly warm to the upper 40s and low 50s by this afternoon as winds blow from the southeast at 5-10 mph before turning southwest late in the day. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Rain showers this evening end toward midnight, with lows down into the middle 30s in the outer suburbs to the low 40s in the city. Winds shift to the northwest at 5-10 mph after midnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy skies to start the day will give way to more sunshine as temperatures peak in the upper 40s to low 50s. Light breezes from the northwest at 5-10 mph along with a drier air mass make it feel a bit cooler than the actual temperatures. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and colder, with lows in the middle 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday and Friday return us to winter-level temperatures, with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s (colder than normal for late February), with partly sunny skies Thursday and mostly sunny conditions Friday. Thursday night should be mostly clear with lows in the upper teens to middle 20s. Friday night also looks mostly clear, but with slightly warmer lows in the 20s to the low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend looks warmer and sunnier, with highs near 50 on Saturday and into the middle 50s on Sunday as daytime skies run mostly sunny. Saturday night should lean mostly clear, with lows in the 20s to 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

