

Starting to look like spring around George Washington University on Tuesday in the District (Joe Flood via Flickr)

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Increasing sunshine is countered by a cool breeze, making above-average temperatures feel colder than they are.

Express forecast

Today: Increasing sunshine, cool breeze. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Increasing sunshine, cool breeze. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s.

Partly cloudy and cold. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, late-day light snow? Highs: Near 40.

Forecast in detail

After a couple of mild days, we trend cooler today, and noticeably colder tomorrow and Friday, with highs only near 40. We could even see some light snow tomorrow afternoon into the evening, unless it misses us to the south. Temperatures then rebound to near and past 50 this weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): As the overnight showers move off to our south and east, cloudy skies this morning give way to at least partly sunny skies late morning into the afternoon, perhaps mostly sunny at times. From morning readings in the upper 30s to mid-40s, afternoon highs should get to the upper 40s to low 50s, but feeling colder than that with winds from the northwest around 10-15 mph and with some higher gusts. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds diminish as evening temperatures fall back through the 40s. Overnight lows dip to the mid-20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a light wind from the north keep the lid on temperatures, with highs reaching only near 40. We could see some light snow during the afternoon into evening if we get clipped by the northern edge of a system tracking to our south. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The chance of light snow continues into the evening. We could even see a dusting or so, especially south of the District, if the system tracks far enough north. It’s also possible the system completely misses us to the south. Clearing skies should follow overnight, with chilly lows in the upper teens to mid-20s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

High pressure takes control Friday through Sunday with mostly sunny skies and light winds, perhaps some increasing clouds on Sunday. Still cold on Friday with highs only near 40 after that chilly morning start, but then we’re milder with weekend highs near 50 to the mid-50s. Friday night and Saturday night lows range from the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Read more about Capital Weather Gang’s confidence rating.

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↑): With colder air in place, some chance we see light snow Thursday afternoon into evening, although the system could also completely miss us to the south. Dusting potential, especially south of the District.